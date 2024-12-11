Kelly Clarkson Redeems Herself After Rockefeller Fashion Disaster With Off-The-Shoulder Stunner
Some may recall that Kelly Clarkson's look during the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting event on December 4 had everyone talking for the wrong reasons. Though some were more focused on the awe-inducing performance she gave at the ceremony, others fixated on her visibly fuzzy jacket, which created more visions of canines than it did of the holiday season with its poodle-like pelt. "Kelly Clarkson's coat looks like a black poodle," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The furry number, though not as inappropriate as some of the other past outfits she's worn, wasn't flattering herself or anyone who saw it and might have put a slight damper on the experience for anyone who watched her performance.
Fortunately for both Clarkson and spectators, the "Since U Been Gone" singer's opportunity for redemption came soon after her Rockefeller Christmas tree outfit failed. On December 9, she flaunted a stunning red dress while performing her own rendition of the Christmas hit "Sleigh Ride" and her original holiday tune "You for Christmas" on "Today." Clarkson wore a $1,770 red Alexia Maria Isabella mini dress made of silk and wool.
While the front of her legs were visible, the sides and back were covered by a floor-length length convertible skirt that goes for $1,770. The extravagant dress was surely worth the cost, though, as Clarkson completely rocked the look, which stood out with features like its off-the-shoulder design, midi pencil skirt, and bowed sleeves.
Her festive dress was the right choice
Personal trainer Jennifer Jacobs posted a picture of herself on her Instagram Story of her posing with Kelly Clarkson while the latter was wearing her stylish Alexia Maria dress. While many were focused on Jacobs and the fitness routine she displayed on "Today," others were more mesmerized by Clarkson's outfit and how it complemented her beauty in a video Start Today and Jacobs posted on Instagram. "All I can focus on is Kelly's dressss," one user said. By ditching the gaudy brown, furry jacket for her lavish red dress, some X users were also seemingly won over with her look. "Oh they all look so gorgeous and festive!" one X user wrote of Clarkson and her background singers. For some fans, the show-stopping number could perhaps go down as one of Clarkson's best looks since her stunning weight loss transformation.
Whereas the show that caused her breakthrough, "American Idol," preached the idea that a contestant's success could be heavily decided by their song choices, it's clear Clarkson's live performances may also be enhanced, or tarnished, based on her outfit choices. In this case, it looks like the Alexia Maria dress was a big win for her. Clarkson also seems to have further embraced the festive, off-the-shoulder look, as she was seen sporting a similar red, off-the-shoulder dress in photos posted on the official "Kelly Clarkson Show" X page during an episode which aired on December 11.