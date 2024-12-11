Kelly Clarkson Redeems Herself After Rockefeller Fashion Disaster With Off-The-Shoulder Stunner

Some may recall that Kelly Clarkson's look during the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting event on December 4 had everyone talking for the wrong reasons. Though some were more focused on the awe-inducing performance she gave at the ceremony, others fixated on her visibly fuzzy jacket, which created more visions of canines than it did of the holiday season with its poodle-like pelt. "Kelly Clarkson's coat looks like a black poodle," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The furry number, though not as inappropriate as some of the other past outfits she's worn, wasn't flattering herself or anyone who saw it and might have put a slight damper on the experience for anyone who watched her performance.

Fortunately for both Clarkson and spectators, the "Since U Been Gone" singer's opportunity for redemption came soon after her Rockefeller Christmas tree outfit failed. On December 9, she flaunted a stunning red dress while performing her own rendition of the Christmas hit "Sleigh Ride" and her original holiday tune "You for Christmas" on "Today." Clarkson wore a $1,770 red Alexia Maria Isabella mini dress made of silk and wool.

While the front of her legs were visible, the sides and back were covered by a floor-length length convertible skirt that goes for $1,770. The extravagant dress was surely worth the cost, though, as Clarkson completely rocked the look, which stood out with features like its off-the-shoulder design, midi pencil skirt, and bowed sleeves.

