Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Crowned The Queen Of Deflection With Latest Social Media Post
For months, there have been rumors of a rocky relationship between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. At the time, Don Jr. was reportedly observed in a date-like situation with Bettina Anderson. Amid the busy presidential campaign, Guilfoyle attempted to deflect these claims by ignoring them and posting awkward Instagram photos of her and Don Jr. together. The situation became more fraught on December 10, 2024, when the Daily Mail released photos of Don Jr. and Anderson holding hands after a reputed night out. Guilfoyle, however, continued her redirection strategy by focusing on the news of Donald Trump choosing her as Ambassador to Greece.
While Guilfoyle will need the Senate's agreement to secure the role, she went all out in celebrating the nomination in an Instagram story. Guilfoyle devoted multiple slides to her prospective job, including snapshots of news articles, as well as a curated collection of praise and congratulations, including comments from Trump and Don Jr. She even took things a step further by posting "Number one trending on X!" (at least within the U.S.) in reference to her employment news. On X, formerly Twitter, Don Jr. did his part to deflect from their personal lives and contribute to this reported trend. "I am so proud of Kimberly," he wrote. "She always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador."
Guilfoyle's deflection may be tied to her support of Trump
Some individuals have questioned the convergence of announcements about Donald Trump Jr.'s purported relationship with Bettina Anderson and Kimberly Guilfoyle's ambassador nomination. "Bettina and Don have been together for a few months and are super cute and happy together," one person asserted to Page Six. However, as more information circulates about Don Jr. and Anderson being seen together, others have contended that Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have a political motivation for deflecting relationship updates. "Their engagement hasn't officially been called off yet," an insider explained to the Daily Mail. "They were waiting until after the inauguration to announce."
This isn't the first time that pivotal moments in Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship have occurred behind the scenes. For instance, they got engaged at the end of 2020 but didn't publicly share this info until early 2022. In addition, while red flags about the couple's romance abounded during the presidential campaign, there was already speculation that Guilfoyle's actions were contingent on the election's outcome. "I think Kimberly is strategic ultimately, and I think she makes her move when it works for her," Meghan McCain hypothesized on the podcast "Somebody's Gotta Win." However, back in September 2024, McCain surmised that the couple would stay together if Donald Trump won the election. Even so, it does appear that Guilfoyle's staunch support of Trump has paid off in the form of her prospective ambassador role to Greece.