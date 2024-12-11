Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Crowned The Queen Of Deflection With Latest Social Media Post

For months, there have been rumors of a rocky relationship between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. At the time, Don Jr. was reportedly observed in a date-like situation with Bettina Anderson. Amid the busy presidential campaign, Guilfoyle attempted to deflect these claims by ignoring them and posting awkward Instagram photos of her and Don Jr. together. The situation became more fraught on December 10, 2024, when the Daily Mail released photos of Don Jr. and Anderson holding hands after a reputed night out. Guilfoyle, however, continued her redirection strategy by focusing on the news of Donald Trump choosing her as Ambassador to Greece.

While Guilfoyle will need the Senate's agreement to secure the role, she went all out in celebrating the nomination in an Instagram story. Guilfoyle devoted multiple slides to her prospective job, including snapshots of news articles, as well as a curated collection of praise and congratulations, including comments from Trump and Don Jr. She even took things a step further by posting "Number one trending on X!" (at least within the U.S.) in reference to her employment news. On X, formerly Twitter, Don Jr. did his part to deflect from their personal lives and contribute to this reported trend. "I am so proud of Kimberly," he wrote. "She always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador."

