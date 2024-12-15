Tragic Details About Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie's controversial behavior on "Dr. Phil" in 2016 was unrecognizable in her follow-up interview with Dr. Phil McGraw in 2017. In the year between her two appearances on the talk show, Bhad Bhabie was sent to Turn-About Ranch, a residential treatment facility that aims to help "troubled youth," per its website. While chatting with Dr. Phil, her demeanor was completely different and quiet, giving the host one-word answers to his questions. It was a sign that the ranch may have actually helped her, but there was much more than what met the eye.

Four years after her last sit down with Dr. Phil, Bhad Bhabie released a statement on YouTube in 2021 as a part of the Breaking Code Silence movement, made to expose the troubled teen support industry — something for which Paris Hilton has also advocated. Bhad Bhabie's statement discussed the abuse she witnessed and endured at the residential facility, including being stripped of the right to sleep and shower for the first three days. "They wouldn't let me lay down for nothing. Like, I was falling asleep and they're like, 'Oh, get up, get up,'" she said in the video. "So I'm just sitting here like, 'This is gonna be really bad.'"

Bhad Bhabie described watching her peers be physically assaulted and restrained. "It's just our word against the staff's word when you're there, because there's no witnesses, there's no cameras, you don't have a phone, there's none of that," she said, adding that she feared to speak out thinking no one would believe her.

