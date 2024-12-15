Tragic Details About Bhad Bhabie
You may know her as the "Catch Me Outside Girl," but Bhad Bhabie has transformed herself from the sassy viral teen on "Dr. Phil" to a serious music artist. The rapper, née Danielle Bregoli, parlayed her internet fame into a music career, reaching the Billboard Hot 100 with her 2017 hit "These Heaux," then with her songs "Gucci Flip Flops" and "Hi Bich."
Bhad Bhabie is notorious for her 2016 appearance on the "Dr. Phil" talk show with her mother, who brought her on claiming that her daughter was out of control. During the episode, viewers heard about her frequent car stealing and saw her irreverent behavior for which she became known. In the interview with Dr. Phil McGraw — a daytime television host whose legitimacy is often questioned, Bhad Bhabie turned to the cheering audience and said "Catch me outside, how 'bout dat?" a phrase that Bhad Bhabie will never live down. The clip became a viral meme on the internet, with people dubbing her phrase over a beat, making it into a song. Her overnight sensationalism brought Bhad Bhabie an entire career — all thanks to her bad attitude and catchy balk talk on 30 minutes of TV.
Even with such a successful life in the music business and as a mother to her baby girl, Bhad Bhabie has shared many tragic details about herself since her days as a 13-year-old mouthing off to Dr. Phil.
Bhad Bhabie revealed how traumatic the troubled teen camp that Dr. Phil sent her to really was
Bhad Bhabie's controversial behavior on "Dr. Phil" in 2016 was unrecognizable in her follow-up interview with Dr. Phil McGraw in 2017. In the year between her two appearances on the talk show, Bhad Bhabie was sent to Turn-About Ranch, a residential treatment facility that aims to help "troubled youth," per its website. While chatting with Dr. Phil, her demeanor was completely different and quiet, giving the host one-word answers to his questions. It was a sign that the ranch may have actually helped her, but there was much more than what met the eye.
Four years after her last sit down with Dr. Phil, Bhad Bhabie released a statement on YouTube in 2021 as a part of the Breaking Code Silence movement, made to expose the troubled teen support industry — something for which Paris Hilton has also advocated. Bhad Bhabie's statement discussed the abuse she witnessed and endured at the residential facility, including being stripped of the right to sleep and shower for the first three days. "They wouldn't let me lay down for nothing. Like, I was falling asleep and they're like, 'Oh, get up, get up,'" she said in the video. "So I'm just sitting here like, 'This is gonna be really bad.'"
Bhad Bhabie described watching her peers be physically assaulted and restrained. "It's just our word against the staff's word when you're there, because there's no witnesses, there's no cameras, you don't have a phone, there's none of that," she said, adding that she feared to speak out thinking no one would believe her.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Bhad Bhabie went to rehab for childhood trauma and prescription drug abuse
In June 2020, Bhad Bhabie decided to seek professional help for various issues including childhood trauma and abuse of prescription pills, a source told TMZ. The source revealed that the people closest to Bhad Bhabie understood how severe her situation was and ultimately supported her decision to find help. According to the outlet, the music artist was released after 30 days of treatment.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bhad Bhabie said she realized that her behavior stemmed from unresolved trauma from her childhood, which she wanted to explore. Her treatment facility was a safe space for her to unpack everything, according to the star. Now Bhad Bhabie says she deals with a lot of hate on the internet, but she tries to keep a positive outlook, telling the outlet: "Sometimes I just have to tell myself like 'it is what it is,' like 'it's not gonna kill you, the things people say aren't gonna kill you. It's gonna hurt, but it's not gonna take your money away.'"
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Bhad Bhabie admitted that she has struggled with mental health issues since becoming famous
One thing that all celebrities know is that fame comes with a price. With all eyes on her, the outspoken Bhad Bhabie revealed how mentally taxing it is to be famous. She told Entertainment Tonight that no matter what she does, she can't win. "It feels like you're trapped in a box," she said.
When she was 16, Bhad Bhabie quit Instagram because of how much the hate comments were getting to her. "There's no winning as a celebrity on this app," she wrote in a post on the social media platform, adding that she was leaving the app for reasons regarding her mental health (via People). She continued: "I hate to say it but y'all won! Congrats mission complete. Y'all made the lil 16 year old completely loose [sic] it! Social media has not only made me who I am but also is every reason I can't sleep at night."
Bhad Bhabie attributed her leaving Instagram to the fact that many people call her racist on the daily, or that she is "tryna b black." "Everything I do will b considered wrong," she wrote. In December 2019, Bhad Bhabie was criticized on social media for wearing box braids, with many calling her out for cultural appropriation.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Bhad Bhabie's bombshell confession that she was diagnosed with cancer
In the fall of 2024, many of Bhad Bhabie's fans expressed concern over the rapper's dramatic weight loss. Bhad Bhabie started posting on Instagram, showing off her slimmer figure in bodycon dresses and mini skirts. She cleared the air in November 2024, writing in an Instagram Story, "I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight," (via Los Angeles Times). Hours after she dropped that bombshell, a family source confirmed the news to TMZ, telling them that she was receiving treatment from a doctor.
In addition, Bhad Bhabie asked her followers to "stop running with the worst narrative," which is something Perez Hilton must've not heard. Hilton took to his Instagram to admit that he thinks Bhad Bhabie may have "pulled a Lil Tay," referring to another young internet sensation whose false reports of her death revived her online fame. This claim didn't sit well with Bhad Bhabie's mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, who called Hilton out on Instagram. "How dare you, you little vile piece of s**t say my daughter would lie about something like that. Okay? You're a dad!" she said, adding that Hilton should direct his attention on Hilton's own three kids, instead of her daughter.
When the Daily Mail caught her outside (no pun intended) of LAX on November 25, 2024, they asked Bhad Bhabie how she was feeling amid her cancer diagnosis, to which she replied that she was doing "okay." She has yet to reveal what type of cancer she is dealing with, as well as her recovery process.
Bhad Bhabie shared videos of her boyfriend allegedly abusing her
In July 2024, screen recordings circulated on social media that were reportedly of a video Bhad Bhabie posted, alleging her boyfriend and father of her child, Le Vaughn, abused her. The video — an apparent security camera clip that was posted to X (formerly Twitter) after Bhad Bhabie deleted it from her Instagram Story — appeared to show the rapper being thrown to the ground by a man she said was Vaughn. She additionally shared photos of her bruised and swollen eye.
Along with the video, a screenshot of a message to her fans was also posted, which partially read: "I love that man more than I love myself and it's honestly really sad. But unfortunately this is real life I know the easy way out is to leave and that's better said than done." She let her fans know that Vaughn was allegedly seeking help and that those in her close circle were supportive of whatever decision she made on the matter. "My point in sharing this wasn't to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and too [sic] take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE," she ended the post.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.