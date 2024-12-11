Kimberly Guilfoyle's Victory Lap On Instagram Includes A Sly Dig At Don Jr.
There has been no shortage of red flags in Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle, and it's certainly beginning to seem like they've called it quits. A source told the Daily Mail, "There is no more Kimberly and Don — at least not romantically," adding, "Their engagement hasn't officially been called off yet. They were waiting until after the inauguration to announce." This could be a particularly sad time for Guilfoyle — especially considering the fact that Don Jr. seems to have already moved on with rumored mistress Bettina Anderson. Luckily for her, though, she just got a new job offer from her (apparently former) future father-in-law Donald Trump. On December 10, the president-elect announced that he'd be nominating Guilfoyle as the U.S. ambassador to Greece. And, the former Fox News host seems to be taking this opportunity to take a subtle swipe at her rumored ex.
We all got secondhand embarrassment when Donald Sr. broke up with Guilfoyle for Don Jr. Trump's announcement prompted Don Jr. to write a surprisingly impersonal message on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First." Less than 24 hours later, Guilfoyle made her own statement, and she was equally impersonal toward Don Jr. While she posted photos to Instagram with many people who congratulated her, she didn't do so for her former fiancé.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's lack of attention to Donald Trump Jr. in her Instagram post may have meaning
On December 11, Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a carousel of photos on Instagram alongside the caption, "Thank you everyone for the INCREDIBLE support. MAGA!" The carousel was comprised of screenshots of tweets congratulating her for her nomination to be the new U.S. ambassador to Greece. She paired many of these screenshots with a photo of her and the person who wrote the tweet. Not only was Donald Trump Jr.'s congratulatory message the sixth one in the carousel, but she didn't include a photo of the pair together. She certainly has plenty of photos with Don Jr., so it is a bit strange that she chose not to include one. Furthermore, if they were still engaged, one would think she would have included the message from him earlier in the post.
Comments were limited on Guilfoyle's photo series, and this was clear, considering the fact that there were very few comments in the first few hours, and almost all of them were positive. Surely some folks would have taken this opportunity to comment about the rumored end of her relationship with Don Jr. It's clear, though, that Guilfoyle wants the focus to remain on her new career opportunity, rather than what's going on in her personal life. Still, she did manage to subtly shade Don Jr., and we have a feeling there will be more where that came from.