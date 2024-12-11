Kimberly Guilfoyle's Victory Lap On Instagram Includes A Sly Dig At Don Jr.

There has been no shortage of red flags in Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle, and it's certainly beginning to seem like they've called it quits. A source told the Daily Mail, "There is no more Kimberly and Don — at least not romantically," adding, "Their engagement hasn't officially been called off yet. They were waiting until after the inauguration to announce." This could be a particularly sad time for Guilfoyle — especially considering the fact that Don Jr. seems to have already moved on with rumored mistress Bettina Anderson. Luckily for her, though, she just got a new job offer from her (apparently former) future father-in-law Donald Trump. On December 10, the president-elect announced that he'd be nominating Guilfoyle as the U.S. ambassador to Greece. And, the former Fox News host seems to be taking this opportunity to take a subtle swipe at her rumored ex.

We all got secondhand embarrassment when Donald Sr. broke up with Guilfoyle for Don Jr. Trump's announcement prompted Don Jr. to write a surprisingly impersonal message on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First." Less than 24 hours later, Guilfoyle made her own statement, and she was equally impersonal toward Don Jr. While she posted photos to Instagram with many people who congratulated her, she didn't do so for her former fiancé.