JD Vance Finally Emerges From The Shadows For Awkward Snap With Marjorie Taylor Greene

JD Vance's presence in the political world has, ironically, shrunk since Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris to become the next president. A few months ago, it might've been a challenge to avoid seeing Vance's face at all, as he was seemingly everywhere after Trump announced the "Hillbilly Elegy" author as his running mate in July, 2024, trying to recruit potential undecided voters with public interviews and rallies. After he and his team succeeded, however, many wonder if the Ohio native has taken a backseat to Elon Musk, who Trump named the co-lead of their new Department of Government Efficiency. Consequently, Trump and Musk have had far more screentime when it's comes to public sightings and appearances, while it seems like Vance has retreated behind the scenes. The distance between Vance and Trump has only caused further speculation on their complicated relationship.

But Marjorie Taylor Greene has managed to finally bring Vance out of hiding. Greene has been an avid supporter of Vance's during his meteoric ascent in politics, and she's already snapped more photos with Vance than Trump has since the election. The Georgia Congresswoman posted a photo of herself and Vance standing close together. "It was great to see our next Vice President @JDVance last night," Greene wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Great things to come!"