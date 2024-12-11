JD Vance Finally Emerges From The Shadows For Awkward Snap With Marjorie Taylor Greene
JD Vance's presence in the political world has, ironically, shrunk since Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris to become the next president. A few months ago, it might've been a challenge to avoid seeing Vance's face at all, as he was seemingly everywhere after Trump announced the "Hillbilly Elegy" author as his running mate in July, 2024, trying to recruit potential undecided voters with public interviews and rallies. After he and his team succeeded, however, many wonder if the Ohio native has taken a backseat to Elon Musk, who Trump named the co-lead of their new Department of Government Efficiency. Consequently, Trump and Musk have had far more screentime when it's comes to public sightings and appearances, while it seems like Vance has retreated behind the scenes. The distance between Vance and Trump has only caused further speculation on their complicated relationship.
But Marjorie Taylor Greene has managed to finally bring Vance out of hiding. Greene has been an avid supporter of Vance's during his meteoric ascent in politics, and she's already snapped more photos with Vance than Trump has since the election. The Georgia Congresswoman posted a photo of herself and Vance standing close together. "It was great to see our next Vice President @JDVance last night," Greene wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Great things to come!"
What Marjorie Taylor Greene thought about JD Vance's previous comments about Donald Trump
JD Vance hasn't always been Donald Trump's biggest fan. During the pair's campaign, remarks Vance made where he compared the business mogul to Hitler and felt he was unfit to run for office reemerged. This called Vance's true loyalty towards Trump into question. But Vance claimed that "The Apprentice" star eventually proved him wrong. "I don't hide from that. I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016," Vance told Hannity (via Cleveland.com) about his comments in an interview. "But President Trump was a great president and he changed my mind." Vance considered himself one of many Americans who were positively swayed by Trump's perceived political success.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to public feuds. But despite Vance's previous remarks, she found their political views still in sync with each other nowadays. In fact, she found Vance's newfound open-mindedness about Trump to be a good thing. "I love for people to change their mind about President Trump," she said in an interview with Nexstar (via The Hill). "We're Americans, we're allowed to change our mind, and he changed his mind about President Trump after the first four years of his presidency and that's a great thing."