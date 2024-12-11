Prince William Accidentally Exposes Donald Trump's Lies About His Height
Why famous people decide to lie about things that can be easily disproved remains a mystery, but one enigma has finally been solved, thanks to William, Prince of Wales. While attending the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame in Paris, France in December 2024, Prince William and President-elect Donald Trump, both next in line to succeed power of their respective countries, met up to chat and snap some photos together.
Unfortunately for Trump, some of these snapshots revealed he's been lying to everyone about his height. The public already knows Trump's youngest son, 18-year-old Barron, towers over his father, and the height difference is a rumored source of their tension, but now William accidentally spilled the beans without saying a word. Trump claimed he is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, but William is also 6'3," so one of them is gravely mistaken.
The Prince of Wales is clearly taller than the president-elect, so there's no way both of them are the same height — which means Trump has been lying, or at least stretching the truth — about how tall he actually is.
Users on X have theories about the height difference
One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, made a sarcastic tweet about the height discrepancy. Including a photo of William, Prince of Wales clearly towering over Donald Trump, he wrote, "Trump says he is 6'3. Prince William is 'also' 6'3. What a liar the Prince of Wales is."
Some people in the comments disagreed with the cheeky remark. Referring to the photo included in the tweet, someone said, "Perspective of where they are standing distorts this quite a bit." This could be possible, if there weren't other angles of the duo that immediately disprove that theory. Another X user said that because of Trump's age, he's shrinking, so he was presumably 6 feet, 3 inches tall before that happened. The original poster wasn't having any of that discourse and replied that "the man lies about everything."
Interestingly, Traci Brown, CSP, body language expert and behavior analyst, told The List that Trump's interaction with Prince William showed he was up to his old tricks. "Once again, [he] has to be the biggest, most important guy in the room," she said, adding how "we've seen these power plays before." However, one power play Trump couldn't avoid — at least without standing on something — was being taller than Prince William.