Prince William Accidentally Exposes Donald Trump's Lies About His Height

Why famous people decide to lie about things that can be easily disproved remains a mystery, but one enigma has finally been solved, thanks to William, Prince of Wales. While attending the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame in Paris, France in December 2024, Prince William and President-elect Donald Trump, both next in line to succeed power of their respective countries, met up to chat and snap some photos together.

Unfortunately for Trump, some of these snapshots revealed he's been lying to everyone about his height. The public already knows Trump's youngest son, 18-year-old Barron, towers over his father, and the height difference is a rumored source of their tension, but now William accidentally spilled the beans without saying a word. Trump claimed he is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, but William is also 6'3," so one of them is gravely mistaken.

The Prince of Wales is clearly taller than the president-elect, so there's no way both of them are the same height — which means Trump has been lying, or at least stretching the truth — about how tall he actually is.