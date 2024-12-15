Where Do Leah Remini And Angelo Pagan Stand After Their Divorce?
Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán shocked the world when they announced they were separating in August 2024. The pair finalized their divorce in October of that same year, putting an official end to a marriage that lasted for 21 years. Her divorce from Pagan was yet another chapter in Remini's tragic life story she had to persevere through. But at the same time, Remini chose to look at the situation more positively. Remini, who married Pagán in 2003, shared that the real reason behind the divorce was simply that they drifted apart. But she reassured friends and family that they'd remain close. "Our bond is still strong — it's just evolved into something different," she posted on Instagram, still considering her marriage a success despite the breakup.
It turns out that Remini's words weren't just lip service. Pagán posted a video on his Instagram of himself and Remini enjoying a Sunday afternoon together on November 11, 2024, showing that their relationship is as healthy as ever. "Somethings never change," he wrote. "Still spending most Sundays watching my Cowboys with @leahremini #exesbelike." The video received thousands of likes from followers. One fan openly admired Pagán's and Remini's ability to remain united after the split. "This is beautiful. You share a child, had a wonderful family and life together and great friends," the poster wrote. Meanwhile, it only reminded another commenter of what once was between the pair. "It's so sad. I want You together," another wrote.
Leah Remini called meeting Angelo Pagan a hard time in the beginning
Leah Remini fell for Angelo Pagán from the moment she laid eyes on him. They met when Pagán was performing as a singer at the club El Floridita in 1996. But Remini described her reaction to her ex-husband as anything but elegant, especially because she lost all of her composure in Pagán's presence. "It was like, everything wrong. Everything you should not do as a girl is ask a guy when he gets off work, hit it real quick. There was a lot of that," Remini said in an interview with Ru Paul. They put in a lot of work in order to enjoy a 28-year relationship. "We did have a hard time in the beginning. We didn't meet under the best circumstances. We got counseling, it was not an easy road," she added.
Remini and Pagán only have one daughter, Sofia Bella Pagán, who's all grown up now and stunning. But Pagán was already married and a father of three children by the time he crossed paths with Remini. When Remini learned about his relationship status and dating history, she convinced Pagán to take his then-wife to counseling. Remini would also confront his wife at the time to help all parties involved heal further. Even at the start, she proved she was willing to go to extreme lengths to maintain her bond with Pagán.