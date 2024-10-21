Leah Remini's Tragic Life Story

Leah Remini's relationship with her father wasn't exactly copasetic. Though her parents were together when Leah and her siblings were very young, it wasn't built to last. Along with her mother and sisters, Leah moved to Florida to live at the Church of Scientology headquarters in Clearwater, but at that point her parents, Vicki Marshall and George Remini, had already split up. When replying to a tweet in 2017, the actor bluntly said: "My real dad left his wife and young daughters with no care, no child support & was physically and mentally abusive to my sisters. Now what?"

Advertisement

The rift continued over the years, and Leah even voiced the opinion that the Church of Scientology recruited her father after she left, in a bid to use him against her — something the institution firmly denies. When her father died in 2019, Leah shared a photograph of herself and her siblings with her father as kids. In the caption, she claimed that she and her sisters only found out about George's death by accident, a month after it had happened. "A funeral came and went and none of us knew anything about it," she wrote. "We were not able to say goodbye. He was not able to redeem himself, to ask for forgiveness for his failures and hurts, to become a better man to those of us who couldn't help but love him."

Advertisement