Red Flags In Dave Grohl & Jordyn Blum's Relationship Before Bombshell Baby News

Rock stars, especially famous ones, are likely among the last people to come to mind when most are asked who would make good husbands or partners. But Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl stood out from the pack, with his decades-long marriage with wife Jordyn Blum and his stories about his life with the former model and their daughters Violet, Harper, and Ophelia giving him the reputation of being a rare family man in a profession known for its hard-partying lifestyle. Musicians who have worked with Grohl added to his good guy halo by publicly praising him. "He's just everything they say he is and more. He's the coolest guy in rock, the nicest guy in rock," St. Vincent, who collaborated with Grohl for her album "All Born Screaming," gushed in an April 2024 interview with People.

Advertisement

However, Grohl, who has built up an estimated net worth of $300 million, proved that the saying, "the higher you climb, the harder you fall," is definitely true after he shockingly admitted on Instagram in September 2024 that he cheated on his wife of over 20 years and had a fourth child with another woman. While People reported that Grohl and Blum's marriage is not headed for divorce despite the scandal, the damage was done. The post sent the image the musician had built up tumbling down in an instant and left fans disappointed that he wasn't "one of the very few good guys left in music" after all, as one social media user put it. The news was especially jarring for many because it seemingly came out of nowhere. But...did it really?

Advertisement

Long before he made his admission, Grohl and Blum's relationship had been showing signs that, in hindsight, were pretty big red flags.