Red Flags In Dave Grohl & Jordyn Blum's Relationship Before Bombshell Baby News
Rock stars, especially famous ones, are likely among the last people to come to mind when most are asked who would make good husbands or partners. But Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl stood out from the pack, with his decades-long marriage with wife Jordyn Blum and his stories about his life with the former model and their daughters Violet, Harper, and Ophelia giving him the reputation of being a rare family man in a profession known for its hard-partying lifestyle. Musicians who have worked with Grohl added to his good guy halo by publicly praising him. "He's just everything they say he is and more. He's the coolest guy in rock, the nicest guy in rock," St. Vincent, who collaborated with Grohl for her album "All Born Screaming," gushed in an April 2024 interview with People.
However, Grohl, who has built up an estimated net worth of $300 million, proved that the saying, "the higher you climb, the harder you fall," is definitely true after he shockingly admitted on Instagram in September 2024 that he cheated on his wife of over 20 years and had a fourth child with another woman. While People reported that Grohl and Blum's marriage is not headed for divorce despite the scandal, the damage was done. The post sent the image the musician had built up tumbling down in an instant and left fans disappointed that he wasn't "one of the very few good guys left in music" after all, as one social media user put it. The news was especially jarring for many because it seemingly came out of nowhere. But...did it really?
Long before he made his admission, Grohl and Blum's relationship had been showing signs that, in hindsight, were pretty big red flags.
Grohl seemingly predicted from the get-go that his marriage with Blum wouldn't last
In 2007, a year after the birth of his and Jordyn Blum's first child, Dave Grohl told Q magazine (via Foo Archive) that he'd "always imagined" having children of his own after being raised by divorced but loving parents. However, he may have hinted in the same interview that he initially didn't foresee a long-lasting marriage for himself. At the time, he shared that the pickup line he used on Blum during their first meeting at a whiskey bar in 2001 was related to divorce.
According to Grohl, he was introduced to the gorgeous director-producer by a woman flirting with his now-late bandmate Taylor Hawkins at the bar, and his first thought was that she was out of his league. The former Nirvana drummer recalled that, unlike his "looker" friend, he didn't look his best that night and didn't get attention from women, but he decided to try his luck and flirt with Blum anyway after getting some liquid courage. "...by the end of the night, I was pissed and I'm staring at her going, 'You're my future ex-wife.' So she gave me her number: 'Jordyn, your future ex-wife,'" Grohl told the magazine.
However, while it was obviously meant to be a flattering pickup line at the time, considering Grohl had skipped "girlfriend" and went straight to "wife," it's a glaring red flag to seemingly predict the end of a relationship before it even started.
Grohl ghosted Blum after realizing their relationship could become serious
Running away from someone the moment you realize they could be "the one" due to a fear of commitment is a trope often used in TV series to give two characters' storyline a little more spice. But while it's interesting to watch on screen, it's a completely different story when it comes to real-life relationships. Dave Grohl admitted to Elle in 2007 that it was awful of him that he ghosted Blum after going on "a few dates" with her. "I decided that I wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,'" he recalled.
Grohl also opened up about his thought process at the time to Q magazine, explaining that he panicked and "backed out" after realizing Blum was "the flag" and "the finish line." He'd then stopped thinking about Blum for a while because he was focused on Hawkins, who was hospitalized for weeks after a drug overdose in August 2001. While Hawkins fortunately woke up from his coma, his bandmate's near-death experience led to a change of heart for Grohl when it came to his future with Blum. "...I start having these dreams about that life that I'd been thinking about, settling-down dreams. In those two weeks, I changed forever. I thought, 'I'm not waiting one more minute because life's too f**king short, man. It's too delicate,'" he recalled. Grohl went on to date Blum for two years and marry her in 2003.
Grohl reportedly accused Blum of cheating before coming clean about his infidelity and love child
Another major red flag in Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum's marriage was that he allegedly accused her of having an inappropriate relationship with her longtime tennis coach, Christopher Crabb, just months before the musician revealed that he had been unfaithful. "Dave Grohl has been jealous for ages about Jordyn's hot tennis coach. They've had arguments about him, and Dave thinks they've flirted," an insider told the Daily Mail.
But the source added that Blum never cheated on him with the married celebrity coach and, following his infidelity admission, "...believes that Dave has been trying to detract from his own indiscretions by accusing her." Grohl may have been projecting considering his allegedly "flirty" interactions with other women over the years have been "hurtful to Jordyn," a different insider told People.
After the baby news broke, a fan named Alix, who is 20 years younger than Grohl, claimed to Page Six that the musician allegedly offered to buy her a drink and told her, "You should be my future ex-wife," after they met at a bar in New York City in September 2013 — despite being married to Blum. While Alix said nothing happened between her and the rocker, this alleged move raised eyebrows considering it's almost identical to the pickup line he used on Blum 12 years earlier.
Grohl allegedly cheated on and ghosted past partners before marrying Blum
While Dave Grohl has had a good reputation for decades, two people never bought his "nice guy" image: his exes Tina Basich and Kari Wuhrer. In her 2003 autobiography, Basich, who was in a two-year relationship with the musician in the 1990s, alleged that she found out he was seeing another woman while they were dating. "I don't know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend ... or two, as it turned out. I found out secondhand, through the grapevine, when it seemed like everyone else in the world knew about it but me," she wrote, according to the Daily Mail. To add insult to injury, when she tried to confront him about it, Grohl allegedly didn't pick up her calls for five weeks and then unceremoniously broke up with her over the phone.
Wuhrer told TMZ in September 2024 that she was allegedly the other woman in this equation but wasn't aware of it. She claimed that both her and Basich only learned that Grohl was allegedly two-timing after Wuhrer talked about her relationship with the singer on "The Howard Stern Show." Much like Basich, Wuhrer claimed that Grohl never talked to her again after she accidentally revealed their affair and completely ignored her when they crossed paths years later. "He would just look at me like I didn't exist. I just felt like I knew he was scumbag after that," Wuhrer said.
But they weren't the only ones. The Guardian reported that Grohl's union with his first wife Jennifer Youngblood, to whom he was married from 1994 to 1997, also crumbled because of his adultery.
Grohl often subtly brags about what a good dad he is but rarely mentions his wife
Dave Grohl has talked about his three daughters and fatherhood many times over the years. During a 2014 "Ellen DeGeneres Show" appearance, he said a typical morning in his household involves him waking up his daughters, helping them get ready for school, preparing their "snack packs," cooking breakfast, and driving them to school in his "minivan" before he heading to work. Grohl told Time magazine in 2009 that he "[doesn't] like being away from [his] kids for more than 12 days."
The drummer also received praise in 2018 when he shared on "CBS Sunday Morning" that he turned down a "huge gig'" just because one of his daughters asked him to stay at home on the day after her birthday and that he flew home from Australia in between concerts to attend his girls' school event. But though it's not surprising that the interviews are focused on him, it's strange that Grohl rarely mentions his wife or what role she plays while discussing his home life.
He may have also once accidentally let it slip that he's not actually as present as he'd suggested. In a 2021 interview (via Aberdeen News), Grohl jokingly said that after they spent more time together than usual due to the pandemic, his wife and daughters were "hiding from me" because "the novelty of dad being home has definitely worn off." He added, "They've had too much of me and want to be alone now," which didn't sound like something a dad who is used to spending a lot of time with his kids would say.