Meet HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Two Kids

Jasmine Roth made her HGTV debut in 2017 with "Hidden Potential." Since then, she's also starred in "Help! I Wrecked My House," and some of the network's competition shows like "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge" and Rock the Block." Before her TV career began, Jasmine married Brett Roth in 2013, and they're parents to two children. Hazel Roth, their older child, was born on April 21, 2020. Jasmine detailed the experience of giving birth and becoming a first-time mom on her blog. "I cried so hard. The emotions were overwhelming and she was so warm on my chest," she wrote. "EVERYTHING HAD CHANGED and it was the best feeling in the world."

Advertisement

Since then, Jasmine's frequently posted pictures of Hazel on her Instagram account, including updates of her daughter's snowboarding prowess. In March 2023, Jasmine contrasted footage of a nine-month old Hazel riding a special board with a grab bar, and video of her at age two, bopping along the slope with ease. Hazel's also navigated some health challenges throughout her young life, including tonsil and adenoid surgery in November 2023.

In July 2024, Hazel happily experienced going to her first movie, and she sampled popcorn while watching the big screen. A month later, Hazel started pre-k, and she enthusiastically enjoyed craft time on her first day. "Do you know what my favorite part was? Making an apple," Hazel explained in an Instagram video. Then, in December 2024, Hazel followed in her mom's designer footsteps and showed off her Christmas decorating skills.

Advertisement