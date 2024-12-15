Tragic Details About Debbie Reynolds' Love Life

Debbie Reynolds married her first husband, Eddie Fisher, in 1955. At the time, one of her closest friends was fellow Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor. Taylor married Mike Todd in 1957, and the two couples instantly became the best of friends. However, in 1958, Todd tragically died in a plane crash, leaving Taylor heartbroken. Reynolds and Fisher tried to offer their friend support in her time of mourning, but this soon caused Taylor and Fisher to become even closer — so close that they fell in love and Fisher left Reynolds to be with Taylor. Not only had Fisher abandoned his marriage, but he was also neglectful of his two children, Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher.

"I was the last to find out about the affair," Reynolds told The Daily Mail in April 2010. "There had been hints in the papers and I had noticed that when I turned up at functions or parties on my own, my friends were whispering." Reynolds divorced Fisher in 1959, and he married Taylor that same year. He and Taylor divorced in 1964.

Todd Reynolds reflected on the life-altering love triangle that his mom was a part of during an interview with Fox News in 2023. "A lot of people were mad about that ... A lot of people were like, 'So your dad left the good girl for the bad girl,'" he said. He added that his mother was able to recover from her heartbreak by focusing on her passion for performing.