Tragic Details About Julia Fox

Even from a young age, Julia Fox's life was disrupted. She was born in Italy and lived in a small town before heading to New York with her father at 5 years old, leaving her mother and younger brother behind. Unfortunately, her father wasn't very consistent, as she wrote in her 2023 memoir "Down the Drain" (via The Guardian), "I never really knew who I was going to get. He could be the best dad ever, or the literal worst."

Because of the tumultuous environment she was in, Fox relied on crutches like sucking her thumb or biting her nails, and would even sleep with the hair dryer on. "For the warmth and the white noise, and because I wouldn't have to hear whatever was happening, the fighting," she penned.

At one point, the model informed her mother that her dad had been unfaithful. Fox wrote (via The Daily Beast), "She backed my dad into a corner as she yanked every glass picture frame off the wall, one by one, and smashed it over his head. We were swimming in a sea of glass."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

