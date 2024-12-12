Kelly Clarkson Follows Up Rockefeller Fur Fiasco With Another Fuzzy Fashion Fail
Just a week after Kelly Clarkson's Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting look had everyone talking for the wrong reasons, the "American Idol" alum has made yet another holiday season fashion blunder. Clarkson momentarily redeemed herself after the Rockefeller fashion disaster with the off-the-shoulder stunner she sported to sing Christmas songs on "Today" on December 9, 2024. Now, she's taken another step back, proving that she's going to have to ditch the faux fur once and for all if she wants to make it on this year's fashion nice list.
Over the course of the past few years, Clarkson has undergone quite a transformation, and she's been sporting some great looks ever since. Therefore, it comes as a bit of a surprise that, as the cold weather has rolled in, Clarkson's outerwear choices have stuck to the theme of furry flops. The massive, fuzzy coat she wore to host the year's biggest tree lighting was venturing into Cruella de Vil territory and had quite a few folks on the internet talking. Her penchant for heavy, fluffy fashion didn't stop there; now it's affecting her streetwear, too.
Kelly Clarkson's hood on an evening out in NYC gave major polar bear vibes
Kelly Clarkson was all smiles when she hit the New York City streets recently, but we could barely see her past the hood that left her looking like a humanoid bunny. Wintry weather has taken over Manhattan as of late, so we certainly can't blame Clarkson for bundling up. Still, the over-the-top nature of the star's get-up was reminiscent of the scene in "A Christmas Story" when Randy falls in his heavy coat and "can't put [his] arms down." Ultimately, it seems that despite what she may think, Clarkson and a big, fluffy coat just don't mix. Perhaps a hat, a scarf, and a less yeti-inspired hood would keep her warm without her getting lost in a sea of fluff.
Clarkson's holiday tunes "Underneath the Tree" and "You for Christmas" never fail to return to the radio and get stuck in our heads this time every year. Consequently, Clarkson, herself, is a bit of a Christmas staple. For anyone out there who may have gotten the holiday songstress as their secret Santa this year, we have a suggestion for the perfect gift for her: an extra warm, especially sleek winter coat.