Kelly Clarkson Follows Up Rockefeller Fur Fiasco With Another Fuzzy Fashion Fail

Just a week after Kelly Clarkson's Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting look had everyone talking for the wrong reasons, the "American Idol" alum has made yet another holiday season fashion blunder. Clarkson momentarily redeemed herself after the Rockefeller fashion disaster with the off-the-shoulder stunner she sported to sing Christmas songs on "Today" on December 9, 2024. Now, she's taken another step back, proving that she's going to have to ditch the faux fur once and for all if she wants to make it on this year's fashion nice list.

Over the course of the past few years, Clarkson has undergone quite a transformation, and she's been sporting some great looks ever since. Therefore, it comes as a bit of a surprise that, as the cold weather has rolled in, Clarkson's outerwear choices have stuck to the theme of furry flops. The massive, fuzzy coat she wore to host the year's biggest tree lighting was venturing into Cruella de Vil territory and had quite a few folks on the internet talking. Her penchant for heavy, fluffy fashion didn't stop there; now it's affecting her streetwear, too.