Harry & Meghan Axed From Royal Family Christmas Yet Again: Here's What They're Doing Instead
For the sixth year in a row, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently won't be present for the royal Christmas celebrations. They've been busy making a mark on society on their own without the royals, like by making a video appearance for the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children, so the lack of an invite may not bother them too much.
A source told the British website Closer that Harry and Meghan's Christmas snub involved them not getting an invitation to the Mountbatten-Windsor Christmas party at King Charles III's Sandringham estate. Harry and Meghan removed themselves from the monarchy's duties in 2020. The last time either was at a royal family celebration was in 2018, when they attended a gathering at Sandringham.
Closer reported that Harry and Meghan will be spending Christmas with Meghan's mother in California, along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "Meghan's mum Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they'll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family," a source described as an "insider" told the outlet.
The source added that the couple are excited to spend Christmastime with Meghan's mom Doria since there is worry Harry could be deported after Donald Trump's 2024 presidential win. "This could be their last Christmas at home, so they will spend it together this year to make it extra special," the source said, indicating that they probably wouldn't have attended the royal Christmas celebration even if they were invited.
Why weren't Harry and Meghan given a royal Christmas invite?
Royal family expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Britain's Express that members of the British monarchy may be frightened by the idea of spending extended time with Harry and Meghan due to upsetting experiences in the past. "The idea of them spending Christmas with the Royal Family is rather terrifying," Fitzwilliams said. "Not everyone is lucky enough to relax during the festive season, and if the Sussexes were there no one could."
Marie Claire UK quoted Fitzwilliams as saying that while there were positive memories, the bad outweighs the good when it comes to many of the royals' impressions of Harry and Meghan. "Unfortunately," he said, "these are not the only memories they have shared of the Royal Family, and the only sensible thing whilst a rift exists, and it is huge, is not to ask them, which is what has happened this year and what is likely to happen in the foreseeable future."