Harry & Meghan Axed From Royal Family Christmas Yet Again: Here's What They're Doing Instead

For the sixth year in a row, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently won't be present for the royal Christmas celebrations. They've been busy making a mark on society on their own without the royals, like by making a video appearance for the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children, so the lack of an invite may not bother them too much.

A source told the British website Closer that Harry and Meghan's Christmas snub involved them not getting an invitation to the Mountbatten-Windsor Christmas party at King Charles III's Sandringham estate. Harry and Meghan removed themselves from the monarchy's duties in 2020. The last time either was at a royal family celebration was in 2018, when they attended a gathering at Sandringham.

Closer reported that Harry and Meghan will be spending Christmas with Meghan's mother in California, along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "Meghan's mum Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they'll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family," a source described as an "insider" told the outlet.

The source added that the couple are excited to spend Christmastime with Meghan's mom Doria since there is worry Harry could be deported after Donald Trump's 2024 presidential win. "This could be their last Christmas at home, so they will spend it together this year to make it extra special," the source said, indicating that they probably wouldn't have attended the royal Christmas celebration even if they were invited.