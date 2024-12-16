Why Noah Cyrus May Never Forgive Miley Cyrus
There's one reigning family in the music industry that tops all others: the Cyrus clan. Patriarch Billy Ray Cryus has spawned a few musically inclined children with his ex-wife, Tish, including the unmatched Miley Cyrus, along with her siblings, Braison, Trace, Brandi, and Noah. It's tough to beat them, what with their incredible musical prowess and all. However, one member has revealed how competitive life is when you're a Cyrus.
Noah Cyrus, a talented singer in her own right, has felt the pressure of her family's fame, specifically from Miley. The "Flowers" singer is undoubtedly the most famous Cyrus member, at this point even surpassing her "Achy Breaky" father Billy Ray. Her little sister Noah has watched Miley's stunning transformation right in front of her eyes — blossoming into a pop sensation, from her blonde wigs in "Hannah Montana" to her smashing hit "Wrecking Ball." The sisters certainly have tensions, based on their competition in the music business alone. Noah, however, has more reason to resent Miley other than her successful career, and there are a few signs that Miley and Noah's sisterly bond is fractured.
Noah called Miley out for what she said on Joe Rogan's podcast
In September 2020, Miley Cyrus went on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, where she brought up her sister Noah Cyrus's 2020 EP "The End of Everything." Though Miley said she enjoyed her sister's EP, she also called it, "the most depressing EP you'll ever listen to," adding, "She's like an emo kid." Miley figured her sister's demeanor was due to constantly being compared to her own success, even referring to the lyrics of Noah's song "Young & Sad," which are: "My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go / and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows."
The clip of Miley and Joe Rogan went viral in 2024, and this time Noah had something to say to her sister. Under the video, which originally went viral on TikTok but migrated to X (formerly Twitter), Noah commented, "The disrespect in this video ..." Some think she was referring to Joe Rogan's comments, but others believe that Miley's review of her EP was a stab to the heart. Not only that, but Miley publicly shared in the interview that her sister was in therapy, which might be too personal of information to share on Noah's behalf.
Miley's support of mom Tish's marriage to Dominic Purcell left Noah fuming
It's common to share things with your family, but most people draw the line at boyfriends. Tish Cyrus must've not gotten that memo because it's rumored she stole her husband Dominic Purcell from her daughter Noah Cyrus. In one of the more tragic details about the Cyrus family, a source told Us Weekly in early 2024 that Noah was seeing Purcell when her mom started pursuing him. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her," a source said. Talk about a Shakespearean tragedy!
When Tish and Purcell tied the knot in August 2023, Noah was nowhere to be found. People speculated it was because she took her father's side after Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus's divorce. However, the source claimed that Noah wasn't actually invited to the ceremony, and Miley Cyrus twisted the knife when she gleefully served as her mother's maid of honor. "Noah isn't currently talking to her mother," an insider with the family told Life & Style in April 2024. "Their mom crossed a line, but Noah feels that Miley did, too, by backing up her betrayal."
In August 2024, a source told Us Weekly that the mother and daughter were attempting to reconcile after all the family drama. "Noah and Tish are working on rebuilding their relationship," they said, though nothing has been said about her relationship with Miley.
Miley Cyrus didn't thank Noah Cyrus in her Grammy speech
In 2024, Miley Cyrus was finally awarded the title of Grammy winner after nearly two decades on the music scene (don't forget her Hannah Montana days). The singer won Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit anthem "Flowers," and Record of the Year for her album with the same title. She used her acceptance speech for "Record of the Year" as an opportunity to thank all her closest people, including her mother Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus, but Noah Cyrus was notably not mentioned.
Miley didn't simply just leave her sister out of her list of thanks; at the end of her speech, Miley said, "Thank y'all so much! I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might've forgotten underwear." Whether she intentionally said it as a jab at Noah and her father Billy Ray Cyrus, or just genuinely wanted to ensure she didn't forget anyone important, is unclear. One thing is for sure, Noah isn't important enough to Miley for her to get a shout-out at one of the greatest milestones in Miley's career. Noah hasn't publicly mentioned her omission from her sister's Grammy acceptance speech, but that's gotta sting!
Noah Cyrus feels like she'll always be in Miley Cyrus' shadow
Noah Cyrus was born into fame. Her country singer father Billy Ray Cyrus attracted lots of attention from the public, which was made worse when Miley Cyrus intensified the spotlight on her family with her hit Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana." Miley's career skyrocketed by the time Noah was six, according to Rolling Stone. Growing up with an international pop star for a sister made it hard for Noah not to slip into her shadow. "I had a hard time with people coming up to me and saying, 'Are you Miley Cyrus' little sister?' or 'Are you Hannah Montana's little sister?'" Noah told the outlet. "I did not like that, and it stripped me of my own identity for a long time."
When she was 20, Noah released her EP "The End of Everything," where she poured her heart out. "It was absolutely unbearable," Noah told Harper's Bazaar of being Miley's sister. She said her lyrics in "Young & Sad" — yes, the ones Miley mocked on Joe Rogan's podcast — were a reflection of how she felt growing up. "Because that's [what] everybody always says to me," she said. "That no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow. And I always believed that, and that's so hard for me to overcome."
Miley's fame also brought Noah unwanted attention
Noah Cyrus's young face in the spotlight was the catalyst for constant and unwelcomed berating of the singer, who feels like she received lots of unnecessary hate growing up. "It was so stressful seeing pictures of myself online, of reading stuff about myself on the internet that I simply assumed must be true," she told The Telegraph. She recalled one instance of her face becoming a meme, noting, "People don't realize their words carry so much weight. I am working so hard every single day just to undo the damage."
Noah has been candid about her mental health issues with her fans, admitting that she was diagnosed with body dysmorphia and depression at just 17, according to the outlet. In an interview with Apple Music's Rebecca Judd, Noah said that she never felt like she had an identity "until I made my own name" through music. Now the artist has roughly 18 million people listening to her monthly on Spotify — an astounding feat even compared to her musical veteran sister Miley Cyrus, with 56 million monthly listeners on the platform.