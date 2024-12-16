Why Noah Cyrus May Never Forgive Miley Cyrus

It's common to share things with your family, but most people draw the line at boyfriends. Tish Cyrus must've not gotten that memo because it's rumored she stole her husband Dominic Purcell from her daughter Noah Cyrus. In one of the more tragic details about the Cyrus family, a source told Us Weekly in early 2024 that Noah was seeing Purcell when her mom started pursuing him. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her," a source said. Talk about a Shakespearean tragedy!

When Tish and Purcell tied the knot in August 2023, Noah was nowhere to be found. People speculated it was because she took her father's side after Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus's divorce. However, the source claimed that Noah wasn't actually invited to the ceremony, and Miley Cyrus twisted the knife when she gleefully served as her mother's maid of honor. "Noah isn't currently talking to her mother," an insider with the family told Life & Style in April 2024. "Their mom crossed a line, but Noah feels that Miley did, too, by backing up her betrayal."

In August 2024, a source told Us Weekly that the mother and daughter were attempting to reconcile after all the family drama. "Noah and Tish are working on rebuilding their relationship," they said, though nothing has been said about her relationship with Miley.

