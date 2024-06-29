Tragic Details About The Cyrus Family
This article mentions suicidal ideation, addiction, and abuse accusations.
Pop music mega star Miley Cyrus has never been one to shy away from sharing how she's feeling. She comes from a family of musicians who pour their lives into their songs, including her father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus. It's no secret that Miley and Billy Ray have a fraught relationship; as of this writing, they are estranged.
On a 2024 episode of David Letterman's Netflix show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" (via People), Miley spoke about how she's learned to navigate fame's twists and turns by watching how her father handles the spotlight. "I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me," she said. "He's almost given me this map. And there's a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both."
Even with that map, life in the public eye hasn't always been so easy for Miley. In fact, the whole Cyrus family has gone through some tragic events while famous, from several divorces to numerous struggles with addiction.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home burned down in a wildfire
In 2018, Miley Cyrus was abroad when she got some terrible news from back in the United States. The Malibu home that Cyrus shared with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, had been destroyed in a California wildfire. She announced the news on X, formerly Twitter, choosing to focus on the positives. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now," she wrote. "My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."
In an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Cyrus revealed that her husband was the one who had saved their many pets. She explained, "Liam was an amazing hero. He got out all the horses, the pigs, seven dogs, four cats ... his truck was like, really sexy to me." Still, Cyrus was devastated by what had been destroyed by the fire. She reflected, "When you remember things that you've loved and lost, whether it's photos, or old Elvis records, or something my dad's given me, it doesn't make it easier."
In the face of such a tragic event, Cyrus used her platform to turn the tragedy into something positive. On Facebook, she shared a before and after photo of her home, and she wrote, "Please donate anything you can to The Malibu Foundation in hopes to restore Malibu's magic."
Tish Cyrus suffered a 'complete psychological breakdown' amid her divorce
Around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tish Cyrus realized her marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus was falling apart, likely permanently this time. She struggled to maintain her mental health, and in the years since that time, she has described what she went through as "a complete psychological breakdown."
Speaking with People, Tish revealed that the stress of the impending divorce was too much to handle. "I thought I was going to be alone forever," she said. "And that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety ... There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary."
She went into more detail in another interview with People, explaining that she's had anxiety since she was young. Furthermore, her anxiety can become something of a self-fulfilling prophecy. "When the anxiety starts seeping in, I really just isolate," she said, "which makes you go darker." Thankfully, Tish has developed an exercise regimen and has begun attending therapy, which she says have both helped tremendously. "I think maybe it's because it was the first time I'd actually taken care of me and taken time for myself like that," she hypothesized. "It's really changed my life in a huge way."
Trace Cyrus' engagement to Taylor Lauren Sanders fell apart
In late 2018, Metro Station frontman Trace Cyrus announced on Instagram that he'd gotten engaged to Taylor Lauren Sanders. He posted a since-deleted Instagram video (via People), which he captioned, "Well... It's official! SHE SAID YES! We're getting married! I will love you FOREVER!!! @taylorlaurensanders."
Several weeks later, Trace and Sanders found themselves back in the headlines. Trace shared a photo to his Instagram Story of what appeared to be his hand around Sanders' neck, ranting that the photo had been reported to Instagram as pornography. "F*** ALL U JEALOUS GIRLS REPORTING MY PIC OF MY BAE!!!" he wrote (via People). "Y r so many of u girls on social media so jealous of a beautiful woman? ... don't go hating on my girl because she's hot!! There was nothing wrong with the picture I had posted." This isn't the only time he's made waves online; Trace Cyrus has a controversial social media history.
Though the two certainly seemed committed, by the beginning of 2020, the engagement was off. People reported that Trace posted a photo alongside his sister Miley Cyrus, writing, "Some of u might already know but I'm recently single & extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time." The many photos he'd shared of Sanders, and defended so strongly, were deleted.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced in 2019
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had an on-again, off-again relationship throughout much of their courtship. They first split all the way back in 2010, according to People, when a representative confirmed to the tabloid that they'd broken up despite Cyrus denying the rumors. Over the next several years, they would reconcile several times over, finally getting engaged in 2012... only to call it off in 2013.
They got back together and got engaged once again in 2016, but it wouldn't be until 2018 that they finally married, shortly after their shared Malibu home was destroyed by a wildfire. Cyrus shared wedding photos on Instagram (via People), writing, "This is probably our one–millionth kiss."
Unfortunately, the marriage didn't last, and they divorced the following year. In an interview with Howard Stern (via Elle), Cyrus described the marriage as a mistake in response to having lost so much. "In trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn't do for myself; it forced me to let go,' I ran toward the fire. ... I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much."
Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' marriage ended in divorce
Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus also know a thing or two about an on-again, off-again relationship. The pair, who had been together since before Billy Ray released "Achy Breaky Heart," first broke up when Billy Ray filed for divorce in 2010. At the time, they released a statement to People leaving open the possibility of reconciliation. "As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family. We are trying to work through some personal matters," they said.
The couple did indeed work things through. They got back together until 2013, when, this time, Tish filed for divorce. "This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family," Billy Ray said in a statement to People. They called off the split again, this time sticking together until finally going their separate ways in 2022. Once again, they released a joint statement to People, confirming that their family had broken up for good this time. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
While they spoke about the divorce as a positive thing, they couldn't have foreseen the consequences. Their divorce kicked off drama that wound up driving a wedge between the Cyrus parents and their kids.
Keith Whitley's death pushed Billy Ray Cyrus to get sober
Miley Cyrus isn't the only member of the Cyrus family to give up drinking. Her father, "Old Town Road" singer Billy Ray Cyrus, has also re-evaluated his relationship to alcohol over the years. He told The Washington Post that he'd been sober since early in his career, even before "Achy Breaky Heart" propelled him up the charts. "My inner voice said, 'You're gonna have to really be on top of your game, and alcohol could be a problem,'" he recalled. "I just quit. If I hadn't, it'd be a different deal for me. I don't think I'd even be alive."
It turns out there was a tragic reason why Billy Ray worried about being able to survive his drinking. He was coming up in the industry when fellow country star Keith Whitley died of alcohol poisoning. "Keith is from where I'm from up there in eastern Kentucky. In some ways, Keith Whitley, I feel like he saved my life," Billy Ray told Nash Country Daily. "It was his influence and the fact that I loved Keith Whitley so much."
Tish Cyrus and her new husband Dominic Purcell suffered a tragic loss
After Tish Cyrus divorced Billy Ray Cyrus, she started a new chapter. In 2023, Tish wed "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell, tying the knot in a controversial wedding ceremony that left out several of her famous children. Her daughter Noah Cyrus was reportedly in a relationship with Purcell first. Nevertheless, Tish and Purcell wed anyway.
A few months after their wedding, the couple experienced a tragedy when Purcell's father fell ill. "Joe got sick about 4 weeks ago and is now in the process of leaving this world behind and headed for some place way more beautiful," Tish wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her new father-in-law. "Getting to know and love him has been an honor and a privilege," she said. "I can honestly say that he is one of the most beautiful humans I will ever know."
Purcell announced on Instagram a week later that his father had died. He took care to shout out the special relationship his new wife had developed with his father while he was still here, writing, "To my beautiful wife. It's very easy to love you. It's a simple thing.The connection and deep love you had for my dad, and he for you, (the both of you) was magnificent."
Braison Cyrus had scary complications after surgery
While many of Miley Cyrus' siblings have become famous in their own right, her younger brother Braison Cyrus maintains a relatively low profile. Sure, he's a model who has walked for Dolce & Gabbana, and like his siblings, he makes music, but as of yet, his songs haven't charted in the same way music by his family members has.
Braison did make headlines back in 2012, however, after a scary near-death experience. His mother, Tish Cyrus, explained the harrowing story to E! News, revealing that he'd had his tonsils taken out and had suffered some frightening complications. Nine days after the surgery, things took a turn for the worse. "He woke himself up because he felt something running down his throat," Tish said. "He sat up and started spewing blood out of his mouth."
Tish rushed Braison to the hospital, where she could tell that emergency personnel didn't like what they were seeing. "They started doing everything they could to get the bleeding stopped. The blood was just pouring out of his mouth. He was choking on his own blood! It was so traumatizing," Tish said. Ultimately, Braison needed to have an artery stitched up, and he tweeted a bloody photo of himself in a hospital bed. "In the picture, he has a smile on his face," Tish said, "because he was so happy to be alive."
Starring on Hannah Montana led to body image issues for Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus found fame at an incredibly young age, thanks to her appearance on Disney's "Hannah Montana." She played the titular character, a pop star by night who's just a normal girl by day. While the show's theme song promised "the best of both worlds," Cyrus struggled under the intense pressure of the spotlight, unable to live the normal life that her character did.
Getting famous so young meant Cyrus grew up with a complicated relationship with her appearance. "From the time I was 11, it was, 'You're a pop star! That means you have to be blonde, and you have to have long hair, and you have to put on some glittery tight thing,'" she to Marie Claire. "Meanwhile, I'm this fragile little girl playing a 16-year-old in a wig and a ton of makeup."
When the show ended and Cyrus no longer had the same team of people telling her how to look, she was left to figure that out for herself. "I was made to look like someone that I wasn't, which probably caused some body dysmorphia because I had been made pretty every day for so long," she said. "And then when I wasn't on that show, it was like, 'Who the f*** am I?'"
Miley Cyrus relapsed during the pandemic
In 2010, Miley Cyrus found herself embroiled in a scandal when TMZ posted a video of the teen star smoking salvia from a bong. She issued an apology in Marie Claire (via Billboard), confessing, "I made a mistake ... I'm disappointed in myself for disappointing my fans." Over the following decade, she would make headlines many times over for drug references, including in her hit single "We Can't Stop," which made a coy joke out of the similarity between her own name and the drug molly.
As she's grown up, Cyrus' relationship with substance use has changed. In 2020, she told Rolling Stone that she was committed again to her sobriety. "I have been focusing on sobriety as I wanted to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time," she said. "If I've ever learned to balance myself and to not take it too far, I would." She'd given up both alcohol and drugs when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but she returned to drinking. "Like a lot of people during the pandemic, I fell off," she said. "It was really a struggle. Mental health and anxiety and all that. I lost myself there."
Though Cyrus said that she doesn't want to make definitive statements about the future, she'd promised herself that she would not return to drugs. "From sitting here with you right now, I would say it would have to be a cold day in hell for me to relapse on drugs."
Billy Ray Cyrus' marriage to Firerose lasted mere months
Tish Cyrus wasn't the only one to quickly remarry after her divorce. Billy Ray Cyrus healed his achy, breaky heart by moving on with someone else: a woman called Firerose. They got hitched in October 2023, and by May 2024, he'd filed for divorce. A source spoke with People and alleged that Firerose had been dishonest with Billy Ray during their courtship. "He believes that she married for other reasons but love. He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially," the source said. "They've had drama and trust issues about money."
Several weeks later, Firerose's side of the story dropped, and things got dark. She alleged that she'd been scheduled to undergo a double mastectomy, and that her plans for the surgery were thrown into chaos by the fact that Billy Ray filed for divorce the day before she was supposed to get the procedure. Furthermore, she described significant verbal and emotional abuse. "When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a 'selfish f***ing b****,'" court documents said, as reported by People. As of this writing, divorce proceedings are ongoing.
Noah Cyrus experienced suicidal ideation while dealing with addiction
Like several members of her famous family, musician Noah Cyrus has been open about her relationship to addiction. While speaking with Rolling Stone, Cyrus detailed an addiction to prescription pills, including Xanax, which got out of control almost before she realized what was happening. "My boyfriend at the time, when I was 18, was the first person that gave me a Xanax, and it became a way for us to bond," she said. Soon, though, she was hooked, doing the drug more than just recreationally. "Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain," she said, "it was over."
"Really, I think it takes hitting complete rock bottom before anything can get better," she mused on "The Zach Sang Show." Cyrus' rock bottom, it turned out, meant suicidal ideation. "There was a specific moment that I kind of just thought to myself, if I don't get help now, you're going to kill yourself ... If you want to be alive, you need to call and get help."
Thankfully, Cyrus is now in recovery. She spoke with Kelly Clarkson for the release of her album "The Hardest Part," explaining that making music was cathartic. She mused, "This album, without a doubt, saved my life." In 2022, she shared that she'd been in recovery for two years.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, needs helps with addiction issues, or is dealing with domestic abuse, contact the following relevant resources:
- Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.