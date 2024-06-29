Tragic Details About The Cyrus Family

This article mentions suicidal ideation, addiction, and abuse accusations.

Pop music mega star Miley Cyrus has never been one to shy away from sharing how she's feeling. She comes from a family of musicians who pour their lives into their songs, including her father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus. It's no secret that Miley and Billy Ray have a fraught relationship; as of this writing, they are estranged.

On a 2024 episode of David Letterman's Netflix show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" (via People), Miley spoke about how she's learned to navigate fame's twists and turns by watching how her father handles the spotlight. "I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me," she said. "He's almost given me this map. And there's a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both."

Even with that map, life in the public eye hasn't always been so easy for Miley. In fact, the whole Cyrus family has gone through some tragic events while famous, from several divorces to numerous struggles with addiction.