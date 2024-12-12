Barron Trump Is Reportedly The Man To Watch On The NYU Campus (& Ladies Are Loving It)
Barron Trump has had a 2024 full of buzzy moments, and it's made the public more intrigued by Donald Trump's mysterious youngest son than ever before. Barron is halfway through his freshman year at NYU, and many people are curious about what exactly he's like in a college setting. A recent photo of his towering height among the city crowd proved his dream of a lowkey freshman year may not be possible for someone so naturally incapable of blending in, and fellow students have spoken up about his apparent desire to lay low. Now, however, a source has revealed that Barron may be much more popular at college than we thought.
It seems that Barron's inability to blend in at NYU may not mean he's sticking out like a sore thumb; instead, he's allegedly stealing the spotlight. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive," a source told People. And his dad's infamously divisive politics may not even be getting in the way of his popularity. "Yes, even liberal people like him," the source noted. Barron, who is studying at the Stern School of Business, has always seemed like a relatively private person, so for him, getting a lot of attention may not be ideal. Yet, according to the source, he may have found the silver lining of having all eyes on him. They explained: "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies."
Barron Trump's alleged popularity contradicts other gossip about him
The notion that Barron Trump is popular at school is, interestingly, a bit contradictory to what we've heard in the past. A fellow student told TMZ that, from the perspective of NYU-goers, Barron "hardly exists." Multiple students told the outlet that, rather than attending events or hanging around on campus, Barron tends to arrive to his classes in an SUV surrounded by Secret Service. Students described Barron as "chill," but much more likely to attempt to meet up with potential friends online to play video games than to head to a frat party together.
But hey, for Barron, word that he's Mr. Popular at school may be some good press — even if it's all just due to the rumor mill. After all, back in October, Donald Trump shared his take on Barron's dating life, and it was almost surely embarrassing for the college freshman. Donald got onto the topic of Barron while appearing on "PBD Podcast." "Is he good with the ladies in school at NYU? Is he there yet?" host Patrick Bet-David asked. Donald replied: "No, I'm not sure he's there yet. No. I'm not sure; I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet." Few college freshmen want their dad blabbing to the world that they've been unlucky in love, whether it's true or not. So, perhaps news that he's "really popular with the ladies" is a welcome step in the right direction.