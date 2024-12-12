Barron Trump Is Reportedly The Man To Watch On The NYU Campus (& Ladies Are Loving It)

Barron Trump has had a 2024 full of buzzy moments, and it's made the public more intrigued by Donald Trump's mysterious youngest son than ever before. Barron is halfway through his freshman year at NYU, and many people are curious about what exactly he's like in a college setting. A recent photo of his towering height among the city crowd proved his dream of a lowkey freshman year may not be possible for someone so naturally incapable of blending in, and fellow students have spoken up about his apparent desire to lay low. Now, however, a source has revealed that Barron may be much more popular at college than we thought.

It seems that Barron's inability to blend in at NYU may not mean he's sticking out like a sore thumb; instead, he's allegedly stealing the spotlight. "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive," a source told People. And his dad's infamously divisive politics may not even be getting in the way of his popularity. "Yes, even liberal people like him," the source noted. Barron, who is studying at the Stern School of Business, has always seemed like a relatively private person, so for him, getting a lot of attention may not be ideal. Yet, according to the source, he may have found the silver lining of having all eyes on him. They explained: "He's a ladies man for sure. He's really popular with the ladies."

