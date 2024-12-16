Details About Howard Stern's On-And-Off Friendship With Bill Maher
It's hard to imagine two media personalities who are more outspoken than Howard Stern and Bill Maher. Both built their careers by embracing controversy and saying what others won't. Yet, despite their shared love of stirring the pot, their friendship has been anything but smooth.
Stern and Maher's public feud dates back to the 1990s, when both were stars in their respective fields. In 1999, Radio Personality Stern claimed he had originated the idea for "Politically Incorrect," Maher's hit TV show. In response, Maher told Rolling Stone that Stern was "insane and jealous," adding that Stern "hates anyone who has a good sex life, [and] hasn't gotten married."
In 2019, they finally made amends when Maher appeared on "The Howard Stern Show," and Stern later joined the comedian on "Real Time with Bill Maher." "When you get to this age, it all seems stupid, and it's all about forgiveness ...," Maher said during the interview (via Rolling Stone). But despite this moment of public harmony, their friendship would soon be tested again.
Bill Maher criticized Howard Stern for 'gushing' about his wife
In 2022, during an episode of his "Club Random podcast," Bill Maher disapproved of Howard Stern's "gushing about [his] second wife," Beth Stern. He even questioned, "How does that make his first wife feel?" (via People). Maher's comments didn't sit well with Stern, who addressed the story on his radio show. EW reports how Stern felt that the two were no longer friends, calling Maher's remarks a "sexist, [...] convoluted, nutty thing to say."
Despite the heated public exchange, it seems as though the two media veterans were able to resolve the matter in private. According to HuffPost, Stern informed his audience that Maher called him to apologize for the comments and "seemed to get it." Stern went on to note that they were back on good terms after the long conversation.
Stern and Maher are both known for their unfiltered personalities, so public clashes are to be expected. However, it's clear that in their later years, they're willing to put their differences aside and let bygones be bygones.