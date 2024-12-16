Details About Howard Stern's On-And-Off Friendship With Bill Maher

It's hard to imagine two media personalities who are more outspoken than Howard Stern and Bill Maher. Both built their careers by embracing controversy and saying what others won't. Yet, despite their shared love of stirring the pot, their friendship has been anything but smooth.

Advertisement

Stern and Maher's public feud dates back to the 1990s, when both were stars in their respective fields. In 1999, Radio Personality Stern claimed he had originated the idea for "Politically Incorrect," Maher's hit TV show. In response, Maher told Rolling Stone that Stern was "insane and jealous," adding that Stern "hates anyone who has a good sex life, [and] hasn't gotten married."

In 2019, they finally made amends when Maher appeared on "The Howard Stern Show," and Stern later joined the comedian on "Real Time with Bill Maher." "When you get to this age, it all seems stupid, and it's all about forgiveness ...," Maher said during the interview (via Rolling Stone). But despite this moment of public harmony, their friendship would soon be tested again.

Advertisement