Did Orlando Bloom Cheat On Katy Perry With Selena Gomez? A Look Back At The Gossip
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship has been riddled with legal problems and has previously showed signs of being on the rocks. Still, the "Firework" crooner and "Pirates of the Caribbean" alum, who have been engaged since 2019, continue to put up a strong front. But as with many Hollywood couples, their relationship has been subject to infidelity rumors. The incident in question regards Bloom and Selena Gomez in 2016.
So, did Bloom actually cheat on the former "American Idol" judge? Well, it depends on what constitutes your definition of cheating. In May 2016, just five months after Bloom and Perry met and while they reportedly were dating, he was spotted canoodling with Gomez at the Light in Mandalay Bay club in Las Vegas, Nevada, per TMZ. A source told the outlet that Bloom and Gomez got "touchy feely" and started cuddling with one another at the club, but TMZ reported that Gomez headed to her hotel room by herself. At the time, Gomez was 23 years old while Bloom was 39 years old.
This wasn't the first time that Bloom was spotted with Gomez. In April 2014, when Gomez was dating Justin Bieber, she was photographed hanging out with Bloom outside of a concert. Earlier that year, she was also photographed with Bloom's arm around her as they posed for a picture with Seth Rogan.
Katy Perry and Selena Gomez have always been cool with each other
In the early 2010s, Katy Perry and Selena Gomez were spotted together at various award shows. While they never seemed to work their way up to best friends, the ladies appeared close given that their shared status as powerful female pop stars. While Gomez's cuddly interaction with Bloom definitely had the potential to shatter their friendship, Perry was quick to shut down any speculation that she was mad at Gomez for what happened. A few days after the photos circulated of Bloom and Gomez in May 2016, Perry indirectly confirmed where she stood with Gomez on X (formerly known as Twitter).
She tweeted out an op-ed Bloom authored for Time magazine discussing the humanitarian work he's done with UNICEF followed by the hashtag "#dontfeedthebeast." While Perry didn't mention Gomez at all, it seemed obvious this tweet was in response to the media circus of headlines regarding the photos of Bloom and Gomez that had surfaced. Perry plugging Bloom's work made it clear that she wasn't getting hung up on the rumors and was instead focusing on his more important work. Just a few days later, she took to Instagram to share her first photo with Bloom from after the Cannes Film Festival. "we cannes't," Perry captioned the silly snap of her and Bloom lying on their hotel steps.
While Perry and Gomez aren't spotted hanging out together anymore, it may be because of Gomez's close friendship with Taylor Swift, who previously feuded with Perry. Gomez still seemingly has a lot of respect for Perry though, with her posting a video of her singing "Hot N Cold" in 2023.