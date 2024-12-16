Did Orlando Bloom Cheat On Katy Perry With Selena Gomez? A Look Back At The Gossip

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship has been riddled with legal problems and has previously showed signs of being on the rocks. Still, the "Firework" crooner and "Pirates of the Caribbean" alum, who have been engaged since 2019, continue to put up a strong front. But as with many Hollywood couples, their relationship has been subject to infidelity rumors. The incident in question regards Bloom and Selena Gomez in 2016.

So, did Bloom actually cheat on the former "American Idol" judge? Well, it depends on what constitutes your definition of cheating. In May 2016, just five months after Bloom and Perry met and while they reportedly were dating, he was spotted canoodling with Gomez at the Light in Mandalay Bay club in Las Vegas, Nevada, per TMZ. A source told the outlet that Bloom and Gomez got "touchy feely" and started cuddling with one another at the club, but TMZ reported that Gomez headed to her hotel room by herself. At the time, Gomez was 23 years old while Bloom was 39 years old.

This wasn't the first time that Bloom was spotted with Gomez. In April 2014, when Gomez was dating Justin Bieber, she was photographed hanging out with Bloom outside of a concert. Earlier that year, she was also photographed with Bloom's arm around her as they posed for a picture with Seth Rogan.

