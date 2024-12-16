How Donald Trump Played A Major Role In Kristen Stewart's Coming Out Journey

When dealing with criticism on social media from Donald Trump, Kristen Stewart decided to face her powerful hater head-on, using her own very public platform. The "Twilight" actress used her 2017 appearance on "Saturday Night Live" to both address her sexuality and roast Trump, to the delight of her fans across the country. Speaking with Rolling Stone in February 2024, Stewart recalled how her experience coming out came to be, as she was sitting around with the "SNL" writers trying to think of something to do in her monologue.

At some point, one of the writers recalled how Trump had gone after her on Twitter in 2012, after news surfaced that Stewart, then 22, had cheated on her longtime boyfriend Robert Pattinson with married director Rupert Sanders — who was 19 years older than her. Trump tweeted amid the firestorm of controversy, "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!"

"Of course, he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering. It's like, 'What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?'" Stewart recalled to Rolling Stone. "He's such a little baby." Which gave the writers the idea to lampoon Stewart's feud with Trump.

