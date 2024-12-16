Nick Cannon Struggled More In His Marriage To Mariah Carey Than We Realized

While Nick Cannon's relationship with Mariah Carey ended in 2014, he often speaks of her and their time together. In an October 2024 episode of "The GAUDS Show," Cannon opened up about their marriage and his identity struggles.

"I got married in my 20s to the biggest star in the world. My trajectory was here," he said, holding his hand low, "and then hers — she's already in a different stratosphere." That difference in their fame and success created doubts in Cannon. "I would lay up at night thinking, like, 'Is this who I am? Am I Mariah's man? Is that what my life is supposed to be?' There's nothing wrong with it. I got really comfortable with it. She's got islands ... people [would be] bringing me steaks on a platter," Cannon joked. Eventually that comfort morphed into insecurity and doubt about his ability to be Carey's partner. "I'm carrying a purse, the diaper bag and, you know, I'm standing on the corner like, 'Wait.' She's rocking being the alpha ... I believe she needs a dude like that. I'm just not that dude."

Cannon still speaks highly of Carey and carries a lot of love for his ex-wife. On a March 2023 episode of "The Shade Room," he called Carey "the coolest person I've ever met. I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her, like she's just always happy, always doing for others no matter what's happening in life ... she's a gift from God."