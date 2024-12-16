The Saddest Details About T.J. Holmes' Life

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach began working together on "GMA3: What You Need to Know"in late 2020, beginning a close friendship that would eventually evolve into a full-blown affair, ending both their marriages and their tenures with ABC News. "There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago. A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there," a source told People after news of their affair broke. The Daily Mail was first to report it in November 2022, with their sources saying their relationship evolved in June of that year.

However, a separate source told People Holmes and Robach's relationship began later on, and only after they separated from their spouses at the time. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that," the source said.

Regardless of when the affair started, it caught Holmes' then-wife Marilee Fiebig completely unaware. "She's devastated. She had no idea. They haven't been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out," a source told Page Six after news broke about Holmes' infidelity. Fiebig filed for divorce at the end of December 2022, after Holmes and Robach had been publicly dating for weeks and any hope — or desire — for reconciliation was gone. Fiebig has undertaken quite the transformation since, including finding love with Andrew Shue — Robach's ex-husband.

