Mark Consuelos Has One Major Regret About His Proposal To Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos appear to be inseparable. The two met as attractive twenty-somethings on the soap opera "All My Children" back in 1995, playing love interests on the show before their on-screen chemistry turned into a real romance off-screen. The couple's proposal and wedding happened quickly. In fact, after a year of dating, the two decided on a day off from work in 1996 to fly to Las Vegas and elope.

Nearly 30 years after their impromptu engagement, Consuelos has confessed one thing he would change about his proposal. While discussing a study that found nearly half of Americans would propose differently if given the chance on their daytime talk show, "Live With Kelly and Mark," Consuelos told his wife, "I would change one thing." He shared, "One thing I would change about the whole thing is, I wish I would've called your dad." Ripa replied by saying her father "still talks about it to this day."

The couple surmised that if they had shared their plans to elope with Ripa's father, he would've talked them out of it. But Ripa confirmed she is confident that her father is now "over it" and expressed that she does not regret the quick nuptials at all. "I stand by our whole thing," she insisted. "It stuck!"

