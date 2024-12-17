Pete Hegseth Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic From His Military Days

Before he became a Fox News host and was later selected as President-elect Donald Trump's secretary of defense appointee to his ego-driven cabinet, Pete Hegseth was serving his country in a different fashion via his time in the Army National Guard. However, without the knowledge of who posted pictures from his war days, you may not even be able to tell if it's him.

On August 8, 2024, Hegseth posted a cropped picture on Facebook of him posing with a weapon while he was deployed in Baghdad, Iraq. A full version of the photo, which he posted on Facebook on December 4, 2024, contains a timestamp revealing it was taken all the way back in December 2005, when Hegseth would have been only 25 years old. Along with thanking him for his service, some Facebook commenters noticed the smooth, baby-faced complexion he had back in the day. "You were just a baby!" one user wrote to Hegseth. In addition to his more youthful appearance in 2005, it could also be argued Hegseth's jawline appeared slightly less chiseled and defined in his throwback pictures, compared to how he looks in present-day photos.

