Inside Lauren Boebert's Friendship With Matt Gaetz
Lauren Boebert is close to Congressman Matt Gaetz and, his wife Ginger Gaetz, and when Boebert considers someone a friend, she lets the world know. They've stood by each other in some of their lowest moments, like when they were mocked for getting lost inside Capitol Hill despite their years' worth of experience inside the building.
The duo also weathered a similar storm with their reaction to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress in 2022. While most in attendance stood up and applauded Zelensky's speech, Boebert and Gaetz remained seated while smirking. In an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Gaetz defended the inaction. "I feel no compunction to go out and applaud some foreign leader from a historically corrupt country who is begging for more than the hundred billion dollars that the Congress has already set to send them," Gaetz said.
However, Boebert and Gaetz also have each other's backs during their highest moments. Boebert congratulated Gaetz on X, formerly known as Twitter, for a political victory. "Watching the numbers come in with my Congressional bestie," Boebert wrote. "CONGRATS @mattgaetz on the MASSIVE win!!" On another X post, Boebert told her followers just how much the Gaetz couple meant to her. "Excited to have 2 of my favorites in Colorado today at State GOP Convention in Pueblo," she wrote. She's also followed Gaetz on Cameo after he signed up for the platform, although she deactivated her Cameo account, where she gave expensive pep talks to supporters, not too long afterward.
How did Lauren Boebert feel about Matt Gaetz's nomination for attorney general?
Donald Trump made a controversial choice when he announced Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general. Even some Republicans questioned Trump's decision, and felt it was unlikely for Gaetz to receive the votes required to finalize his cabinet position. The scandal surrounding Gaetz made him a less-than-ideal choice, as it wasn't that long ago he was being investigated by the Department of Justice for sex trafficking. However, Gaetz denied the allegations, and it was announced in February 2023 that the DOJ wouldn't charge him for these alleged crimes.
But for all of his detractors, Gaetz had a few supporters. One of them was Lauren Boebert, who continued supporting Gaetz and reassured listeners he would've made a fine attorney general. "Justice is served, Matt Gaetz is going to do exactly that," Boebert said in an interview with "Stinchfield Tonight." "We have seen him in the judiciary committee holding these bureaucrats accountable. We have seen him expose what's going on behind closed doors, stand up for the whistleblowers, and bring true justice to the United States."
Despite Boebert championing her friend, Gaetz withdrew from the attorney general nomination. He asserted that he didn't want the controversy behind his nomination to distract from Trump's mission for the United States. But Boebert's comments showed that even when the world is seemingly against Gaetz, she isn't afraid to be the only person in his corner.