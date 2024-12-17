Inside Lauren Boebert's Friendship With Matt Gaetz

Lauren Boebert is close to Congressman Matt Gaetz and, his wife Ginger Gaetz, and when Boebert considers someone a friend, she lets the world know. They've stood by each other in some of their lowest moments, like when they were mocked for getting lost inside Capitol Hill despite their years' worth of experience inside the building.

The duo also weathered a similar storm with their reaction to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress in 2022. While most in attendance stood up and applauded Zelensky's speech, Boebert and Gaetz remained seated while smirking. In an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Gaetz defended the inaction. "I feel no compunction to go out and applaud some foreign leader from a historically corrupt country who is begging for more than the hundred billion dollars that the Congress has already set to send them," Gaetz said.

However, Boebert and Gaetz also have each other's backs during their highest moments. Boebert congratulated Gaetz on X, formerly known as Twitter, for a political victory. "Watching the numbers come in with my Congressional bestie," Boebert wrote. "CONGRATS @mattgaetz on the MASSIVE win!!" On another X post, Boebert told her followers just how much the Gaetz couple meant to her. "Excited to have 2 of my favorites in Colorado today at State GOP Convention in Pueblo," she wrote. She's also followed Gaetz on Cameo after he signed up for the platform, although she deactivated her Cameo account, where she gave expensive pep talks to supporters, not too long afterward.

