Why Lauren Boebert's Ridiculously Expensive Cameo 'Pep Talks' Are Stirring Up Trouble
A new day, a new Lauren Boebert controversy — but this one could land her in serious trouble with the law. The Colorado representative joined the likes of Donald Trump Jr. and other celebrities on Cameo, a website that lets people pay famous figures to film a video for them or their loved ones. While the mother of four is a public figure, it's actually a dicey situation for a congresswoman to join the platform — even dicier than when she was thrown out of a theater for allegedly vaping and causing a disturbance during "Beetlejuice: The Musical" — just one of her awkward moments caught on camera.
According to the House Committee's ethics page, members of the House of Representatives can only earn a little under $32,000 outside of their regular job. Moreover, they're also not allowed to get honoraria, aka they can't be paid for making any kind of appearance or speech or crafting an article. Reese Gorman, a political reporter, noted on X, formerly Twitter, that it was because of these rules that both of Boebert's former colleagues, George Santos and Matt Gaetz, didn't join Cameo until they were done with Congress.
Her Cameo account came and went super fast
Lauren Boebert posted an introductory video to Cameo that is making the rounds online. In the 40-second clip, she tells viewers how excited she is to be able to connect with people all over the globe. "Whether you or someone you know needs an America First pep talk, if you want to surprise friends or family with a message for a special day, or if you just want to know my thoughts on whatever's on your mind, Cameo is the place to connect with me." Her rate is reportedly $250 per video. However, shortly after news spread that Boebert was on Cameo, her profile was mysteriously deactivated.
Fans took to X to share their thoughts on the far-right politician's whirlwind Cameo career. "Imagine paying for a 'pep talk' from this demonstrably unstable train wreck," one person tweeted. "So she's supplementing her congressional income with this? Will she have to report this income at next year's ethics report?" asked another. A third quipped, "I'd pay 250 to see [the] theater recreation," referring to Boebert's ill-fated date with Quinn Gallagher.