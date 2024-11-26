Why Lauren Boebert's Ridiculously Expensive Cameo 'Pep Talks' Are Stirring Up Trouble

A new day, a new Lauren Boebert controversy — but this one could land her in serious trouble with the law. The Colorado representative joined the likes of Donald Trump Jr. and other celebrities on Cameo, a website that lets people pay famous figures to film a video for them or their loved ones. While the mother of four is a public figure, it's actually a dicey situation for a congresswoman to join the platform — even dicier than when she was thrown out of a theater for allegedly vaping and causing a disturbance during "Beetlejuice: The Musical" — just one of her awkward moments caught on camera.

According to the House Committee's ethics page, members of the House of Representatives can only earn a little under $32,000 outside of their regular job. Moreover, they're also not allowed to get honoraria, aka they can't be paid for making any kind of appearance or speech or crafting an article. Reese Gorman, a political reporter, noted on X, formerly Twitter, that it was because of these rules that both of Boebert's former colleagues, George Santos and Matt Gaetz, didn't join Cameo until they were done with Congress.