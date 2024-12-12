JD Vance Accidentally Exposes Melania Trump's Hair Extension Fail To Millions
There have been rumors that JD Vance isn't as close to Donald Trump as they'd like people to believe. The fact that Elon Musk has been photographed with Trump more than Vance recently only added more fuel to the gossip's fire. But lately, the Ohio native has been emerging from the shadows. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Vance recently posted a picture showing that the two can still at least co-exist in the same room. Of course, Vance isn't actually seen with the president-elect. Instead, he's the one snapping a picture of Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, while their eyes are glued to a television screen in front of them. "Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange. President Trump will lead a great American comeback," Vance wrote in the post.
Ready to ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.
President Trump will lead a great American comeback! pic.twitter.com/uH235bxRlD
— JD Vance (@JDVance) December 12, 2024
But what Vance, hopefully, didn't plan on doing was expose Melania's subtle but major fashion fail in front of millions. Melania's hair extensions can be seen clearly when looking closely, peeking through the top of her signature blonde hair. This may or may not be a slight blow to the First Lady's pride and reputation for impressive fashion. Thanks to Vance, his honest mistake might've only revealed the lie in Melania's nearly perfect cut. Still, her hair is still in better shape than her husband's, who's faced criticism in the past for his many hair transformations over the years.
How Melania Trump's hairstyle changed after Donald Trump's presidency
After Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Melania and her stylist felt it was appropriate to tailor her hairdo to her newfound responsibilities and title. The stylist, Mordechai Alvow, had been working on Melania's hair for a decade by the time she and her husband first moved into the White House. If they weren't traveling together, Alvow would often visit Melania personally to glamorize her.
Although Alvow was undoubtedly responsible for many of her unique looks, he felt he needed to take a more careful, deliberate approach to Melania's appearance after she became first lady. "We took into account that she'll suddenly be in the public eye in a big way. We wanted a consistent look that allowed the public to feel more connected to her. When you're new to people and suddenly so much in the public eye, people are looking for a sense of stability of some sort," Alvow explained to Yahoo. So Melania, who was known for her stunning style transformations, might've had to tone her glamor down considerably, at least temporarily. "Once you're an established public figure and people know who you are and what you stand for, then I think you can change things up more," Alvow added.