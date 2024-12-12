JD Vance Accidentally Exposes Melania Trump's Hair Extension Fail To Millions

After Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Melania and her stylist felt it was appropriate to tailor her hairdo to her newfound responsibilities and title. The stylist, Mordechai Alvow, had been working on Melania's hair for a decade by the time she and her husband first moved into the White House. If they weren't traveling together, Alvow would often visit Melania personally to glamorize her.

Advertisement

Although Alvow was undoubtedly responsible for many of her unique looks, he felt he needed to take a more careful, deliberate approach to Melania's appearance after she became first lady. "We took into account that she'll suddenly be in the public eye in a big way. We wanted a consistent look that allowed the public to feel more connected to her. When you're new to people and suddenly so much in the public eye, people are looking for a sense of stability of some sort," Alvow explained to Yahoo. So Melania, who was known for her stunning style transformations, might've had to tone her glamor down considerably, at least temporarily. "Once you're an established public figure and people know who you are and what you stand for, then I think you can change things up more," Alvow added.

Advertisement