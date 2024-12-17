Eva Mendes Will Return To Hollywood Under One Condition
Eva Mendes' last live-action acting role was back in 2014 for the movie, "Lost River," which was written and directed by her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling. While Mendes loved working with her man, she doesn't really miss acting itself. However, she would return to the screen under one special condition: if she was able to act alongside Gosling again.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mendes admitted that she wasn't the best at the craft. "I was never in love with acting. I don't mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn't a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people," she said, adding that Gosling managed to pull out performances from her that no one else had been able to do before. Besides "Lost River," Mendes and Gosling also worked together on the 2012 crime drama, "The Place Beyond the Pines."
She talked about her struggles to land exciting roles and being denied parts because she was allegedly not white enough. However, the discourse in the industry now is, as Mendes noted, that being ethnic or Latina is a win for an actor. But the mother of two daughters hasn't fully shut the door on Hollywood just yet. If she could work with Gosling again, then she'd be interested in making a comeback. "That's the one thing I would love to do," she said.
Eva and Ryan make a wonderful team
Eva Mendes won't walk red carpets with Ryan Gosling because she wants to keep their personal life out of the public eye, but fans still know the duo live a lavish life together raising their kids. However, Mendes shared in that same Sunday Times interview she and Gosling sort of still work together in private. She sometimes moonlights as Gosling's acting coach, including when he played Ken in the "Barbie" movie.
"I would just simplify everything. I'm like, 'Just make Barbie notice you, that's what Ken is all about.' So then there was this desperation. He really loved that," Mendes admitted in an interview.
The power couple has been together since 2011, and Gosling knows how influential Mendes is in his life, calling her a dream come true during his Kirk Douglas Award speech for excellence in film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (via USA Today). Gosling also joked on "The Late Show" to "run it by Eva first" when asked to describe the rest of his life in five words. So, while the couple may not be publicly working together, they are still a team privately, and it sounds like only Gosling himself can pull Eva back into the Hollywood limelight.