Eva Mendes Will Return To Hollywood Under One Condition

Eva Mendes' last live-action acting role was back in 2014 for the movie, "Lost River," which was written and directed by her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling. While Mendes loved working with her man, she doesn't really miss acting itself. However, she would return to the screen under one special condition: if she was able to act alongside Gosling again.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mendes admitted that she wasn't the best at the craft. "I was never in love with acting. I don't mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn't a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people," she said, adding that Gosling managed to pull out performances from her that no one else had been able to do before. Besides "Lost River," Mendes and Gosling also worked together on the 2012 crime drama, "The Place Beyond the Pines."

She talked about her struggles to land exciting roles and being denied parts because she was allegedly not white enough. However, the discourse in the industry now is, as Mendes noted, that being ethnic or Latina is a win for an actor. But the mother of two daughters hasn't fully shut the door on Hollywood just yet. If she could work with Gosling again, then she'd be interested in making a comeback. "That's the one thing I would love to do," she said.

