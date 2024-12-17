Meghan Markle Looks So Different In Throwback Pics From The Time She Was On Nickelodeon

It's no secret that Meghan Markle lived a lavish life prior to meeting Prince Harry, whom she married in 2018. Among a slew of various acting credits, she was a regular on "Suits" for seven seasons and had an A-list posse of friends. But before Markle was running lines, she landed a spot on Nickelodeon in 1993 after speaking out about something she felt was wrong.

At age 12, Markle made her first ever TV appearance on "Nick News" after a social studies assignment prompted her to assess the messaging in commercials. An advert for Ivory Dishwashing Liquid particularly irked Markle because of the sexist language it used: "Women are fighting greasy pots and pans." She wrote to Proctor and Gamble asking that the language be changed to "people all over America." After receiving Markle's letter," the company took her advice and edited the commercial, which landed her a spot on "Nick News."

Linda Ellaebee, who hosted the now-defunct Nickelodeon program, recounted how determined Markle was even as a kid to Inside Edition in 2017. "She believed in women, she believed in her own power, and she wasn't afraid to reach out and say I want my power, I want my rights," she said of Markle. This image of young Markle is also significant because it also shows Markle rocking her naturally curly hair. Since being cast in the public light, Markle has opted for straight hair.