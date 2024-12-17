Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Calling Out Diddy

Wendy Williams never held back when it came to publicly calling out Sean "Diddy" Combs — and his 2024 arrest only validated her long-standing warnings about the disgraced rapper. Williams was known for being brutally honest about Diddy with their feud beginning all the way back in the 1990s, when Williams — then a radio personality on HOT 97 — called his sexuality into question, reportedly leaving the Grammy winner outraged. Diddy allegedly used his considerable influence to have Williams fired from the station, which was all but confirmed in 2023 by the rapper's former bodyguard, Gene Deal. The pair were frequently at daggers drawn for over two decades thereafter.

In 2005, Williams asserted that R&B group Total, from Diddy's iconic label Bad Boy Records, confronted her outside HOT 97. The outspoken media personality claimed that her then-boyfriend and "knight in shining armor" Kevin Hunter thankfully stepped in to stop the situation from turning violent (via YouTube). Williams' reproval did not stop there, however. She often openly scrutinized Diddy's relationships on her hit talk show, particularly his romance with future accuser Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, reasoning, "She probably doesn't know how to apply for a mortgage," per Newsweek.

In 2015, she continued to comment on the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker's personal life on "The Wendy Williams Show," arguing in 2015, "I think he's leading this playboy lifestyle where he's got these women in his life [...] where he's got them hypnotized," (via Us Weekly). She returned to the conspiracy surrounding Diddy's sexuality in a 2023 VladTV interview, implying that he used his power in the industry to silence her. Even in her book, "The Wendy Williams Experience," the talk show host didn't backtrack, instead reflecting, "The hell he put me through, I will never forget. But I don't hate him."

