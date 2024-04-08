Times Wendy Williams Was Brutally Honest About Diddy

Trigger warning: This article contains references to sexual assault, violence, and abuse.

Talk show host and producer Wendy Williams has always been known for having brutally honest interviews with guests and controversial commentaries on the biggest stars in the entertainment scene. One of these instances was the time she pointed out that Megan Thee Stallion had three Grammy Awards and Nicki Minaj had none because the former earned it from "being kind to the people around her." Williams also took a jab at Beyoncé and even said that she'll only watch Beyoncé's documentary with closed captions, hinting the superstar sounds uneducated.

Another artist Williams has had constant clashes with is rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs — a feud that has now spanned over two decades. The American music executive is no stranger to issues surrounding his personal life and major career decisions, which is why he didn't escape the broadcaster's criticisms, but Combs' controversies are not on the same level as showbiz news that dies down the next morning. They go as far as house raids and multiple lawsuits.

So, here's every time Williams tried to warn us about Combs.