JD And Usha Vance Live A Lavish Life
To hear JD Vance tell it, his life — from the hardscrabble Ohio streets recounted in "Hillbilly Elegy," to the historic halls of Washington, D.C. — has been a bootstrap triumph. Now with a net worth estimated between $4.8 million and $11.3 million, he and his wife, Usha Vance, can live a lavish life most can only dream of (via CBS News). How JD Vance made all his money is pretty straightforward. A major source of the young VP pick's wealth is his Charles Schwab account, valued between $2.3 million and $7.7 million. This includes a stake in an investment tied to major tech companies, worth as much as $5 million. He also holds up to $500,000 in Bitcoin. Other notable assets include investments in his venture capital fund, and an enviable pension pot.
The Vances own many properties, including a $1.4 million historic mansion in Cincinnati which overlooks the Ohio River, as well as a $1.64 million home in Virginia, per Business Insider. Their Washington, D.C. townhouse, bought for $590,000, is also rented out for $3,700 a month. Critics have questioned Vance's portrait of himself as a self-made Appalachian advocate, not least because he actually never lived there. Even still, despite his vast wealth, he insists he remains tied to his roots, writing in his book, "To understand me, you must understand that I am a Scots-Irish hillbilly at heart."
Usha Vance's story is just as surprising as her husband's
JD and Usha Vance married in 2014 after meeting at Yale in 2013, where she placed in the university's 50 Most Beautiful Students list (as revealed by Tatler). While JD's rise has captured headlines since he became a Republican senator in 2022, Usha's life is equally intriguing. The daughter of Indian immigrants (making JD's hardline policies all the more baffling), Usha grew up in liberal San Diego. After collecting two degrees from Yale, she attended Cambridge on a scholarship funded by Bill Gates. The 2024-approved SLOTUS later clerked for Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts.
Usha's marriage to JD prompts more questions when considering her earlier affiliations. Once a registered Democrat, Usha was described at Yale as "of the leftish political persuasion," according to Tatler. Before stepping back from her career in July 2024 to support JD's vice-presidential campaign, she worked at Munger, Tolles & Olson — a famously progressive firm that consistently ranks among the country's top 10 for diversity. Though perhaps we shouldn't be surprised. After all, JD himself was once a vocal critic of Donald Trump before pivoting to stand as his running mate. Speaking about JD in the run-up to the 2024 election, Usha told Fox News, "I don't think people really understand how hard he works...He's always trying to do better." In Usha, perhaps JD hasn't found just the love of his life, but a strong political asset as well. I guess that means we can forget about those pesky divorce rumors!