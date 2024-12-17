JD And Usha Vance Live A Lavish Life

To hear JD Vance tell it, his life — from the hardscrabble Ohio streets recounted in "Hillbilly Elegy," to the historic halls of Washington, D.C. — has been a bootstrap triumph. Now with a net worth estimated between $4.8 million and $11.3 million, he and his wife, Usha Vance, can live a lavish life most can only dream of (via CBS News). How JD Vance made all his money is pretty straightforward. A major source of the young VP pick's wealth is his Charles Schwab account, valued between $2.3 million and $7.7 million. This includes a stake in an investment tied to major tech companies, worth as much as $5 million. He also holds up to $500,000 in Bitcoin. Other notable assets include investments in his venture capital fund, and an enviable pension pot.

Advertisement

The Vances own many properties, including a $1.4 million historic mansion in Cincinnati which overlooks the Ohio River, as well as a $1.64 million home in Virginia, per Business Insider. Their Washington, D.C. townhouse, bought for $590,000, is also rented out for $3,700 a month. Critics have questioned Vance's portrait of himself as a self-made Appalachian advocate, not least because he actually never lived there. Even still, despite his vast wealth, he insists he remains tied to his roots, writing in his book, "To understand me, you must understand that I am a Scots-Irish hillbilly at heart."