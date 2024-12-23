How Trump Really Feels About Members Of The Royal Family

Donald Trump's relationship with Queen Elizabeth II was marked by public displays of mutual respect. As documented by the Trump White House Archives, during his state visit to the United Kingdom in 2019, he described the queen as "a great woman, a great, great woman." He also referred to her as a person who had served her country with dignity and honor. "She has embodied the spirit of dignity, duty, and patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart," he continued.

After her death in 2022, Trump released a heartfelt statement in the Daily Mail: "Spending time with Her Majesty was one of the most extraordinary honors of my life. I grew up in a household where Queen Elizabeth — her grace, her charm, her nobility — were deeply admired, especially by my mother, who came from Scotland." These comments demonstrate Trump's clear admiration for the late monarch, whom he described as embodying tradition and strength.

In contrast, Trump's remarks about King Charles III have been more measured. During a 2019 interview, he commented on their differing perspectives on environmental issues. "He is really into climate change," Trump told Piers Morgan on "Good Morning Britain". While not outright dismissive, these remarks reflect the politician's skepticism of the king's environmental advocacy. Despite their differences, though, Trump said they had a good discussion overall. "We were supposed to have a 15-minute chat, but it turned into an hour and a half and he did most of the talking," he said. This pragmatic view highlights Trump's acknowledgment of the monarchy's enduring importance, even as his personal alignment with individual royals varies.

