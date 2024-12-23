How Trump Really Feels About Members Of The Royal Family
President-elect Donald Trump's opinions about the British royal family have often made headlines. Over the years, he has shared his views on prominent members of the monarchy, including Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the late Princess Diana. His comments have ranged from respectful admiration to outright criticism, often reflecting his own views on diplomacy, protocol, and public behavior.
For example, Trump has expressed reverence for Queen Elizabeth II, calling his interactions with her some of the most significant moments of his presidency (though he broke royal protocol when meeting with her). His remarks about other members, such as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have sparked controversy, particularly because they reflect his own polarizing opinions on tradition versus modernity within the monarchy. The context of his comments and the broader public reaction have often been debated. In fact, Trump's recent meeting with Prince William called Melania's and King Charles III's friendship into question. His sentiments toward these high-profile figures and his relationships with the monarchy remain a fascinating topic. Particularly in light of the cultural and political differences between the United States and the United Kingdom.
Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III
Donald Trump's relationship with Queen Elizabeth II was marked by public displays of mutual respect. As documented by the Trump White House Archives, during his state visit to the United Kingdom in 2019, he described the queen as "a great woman, a great, great woman." He also referred to her as a person who had served her country with dignity and honor. "She has embodied the spirit of dignity, duty, and patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart," he continued.
After her death in 2022, Trump released a heartfelt statement in the Daily Mail: "Spending time with Her Majesty was one of the most extraordinary honors of my life. I grew up in a household where Queen Elizabeth — her grace, her charm, her nobility — were deeply admired, especially by my mother, who came from Scotland." These comments demonstrate Trump's clear admiration for the late monarch, whom he described as embodying tradition and strength.
In contrast, Trump's remarks about King Charles III have been more measured. During a 2019 interview, he commented on their differing perspectives on environmental issues. "He is really into climate change," Trump told Piers Morgan on "Good Morning Britain". While not outright dismissive, these remarks reflect the politician's skepticism of the king's environmental advocacy. Despite their differences, though, Trump said they had a good discussion overall. "We were supposed to have a 15-minute chat, but it turned into an hour and a half and he did most of the talking," he said. This pragmatic view highlights Trump's acknowledgment of the monarchy's enduring importance, even as his personal alignment with individual royals varies.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
President-elect Donald Trump's comments about Prince William and Kate Middleton have been a mix of praise and controversy. As reported by the New York Post, when meeting with Prince William during an event in Paris in 2024, Trump praised his looks. "He looked really, very handsome last night," he said. "Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that." This positive assessment aligns with Trump's frequent emphasis on appearances and personal charm in his public remarks.
However, Trump's past comments about Kate Middleton have stirred controversy, particularly regarding the 2012 scandal involving unauthorized topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge. "Kate Middleton is great — but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude — only herself to blame," Trump tweeted at the time. This remark was widely criticized for victim-blaming and insensitivity, with many calling it an inappropriate response to an invasion of privacy. Despite the backlash, Trump has not retracted his statement, and it remains one of his most contentious remarks about the royal family.
Trump has otherwise expressed admiration for the couple, noting their strong public image and commitment to royal duties. During their most recent meeting, Trump said (via The New York Post): "I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad." While his earlier comments about Middleton have overshadowed his seemingly growing admiration, Trump's views on Prince William and his wife reflect his broader appreciation for traditional roles within the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Donald Trump has been openly critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, particularly regarding their departure from royal duties and their public commentary about the family. In a 2019 interview with Piers Morgan, Trump described Prince Harry and his wife as being very disrespectful to the queen. "She was nasty to me," he said of Markle (via CNN). "And that's okay for her to be nasty, it's not good for me to be nasty to her, and I wasn't." In a 2022 interview with Morgan, Trump reaffirmed his feelings on the duchess of Sussex. "I'm not a fan, and I wasn't right from the beginning," he said (via Newsweek).
Trump's remarks referenced interviews where the couple discussed challenges within the royal institution, which Trump viewed as crossing a line of protocol and decorum. His views on the prince have also been less than favorable. At a conference in 2024, Trump commented on Harry's relocation to the United States. "I wouldn't protect him," he said (via The New York Post). "He betrayed the queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own." These statements reflect Trump's belief in adhering to traditional roles and his disdain for public airing of grievances (which some might find funny, given his own history of doing so).
Despite his criticisms, Trump has occasionally expressed sympathy for Prince Harry, suggesting that he has been negatively influenced by Meghan. "And I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Morgan in 2022. Trump continued to express his dissatisfaction with the prince. "He has been so disrespectful to the country and I think he's an embarrassment," the leader said. These comments again underscore Trump's alignment with traditional monarchy values and his disapproval of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's modern, independent approach.
Princess Diana
Donald Trump's comments about Princess Diana, particularly after her death, have drawn significant criticism. In a 1997 interview with Howard Stern, the politician suggested that he could have dated the late Princess of Wales. "I think I could have," Trump said when the talk show host asked him if he could have had relations with her (via People). To add insult to injury, Stern joked that Trump would require the princess to get an STD test before he would pursue anything. These remarks were widely condemned as inappropriate and disrespectful, especially given the princess' recent tragic passing.
Additionally, Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, reportedly expressed disapproval of Trump's comments, labeling them as tasteless and unwelcome. Despite this backlash, Trump has not apologized for his remarks, which continue to be a point of contention in discussions about his relationship with the royal family, especially after they resurfaced in 2017.
On the other hand, Trump acknowledged Diana's humanitarian efforts, describing her as a great person who did a lot of good in the world. "I think she's magnificent," he told Stern in 2000 (via Newsweek). "Lady Di was truly a woman with great beauty. I've seen her a couple of times. She was supermodel beautiful. She had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, the whole thing." Still, these attempts to praise her have often been overshadowed by his earlier controversial statements. Trump's comments about the late Princess Diana illustrate his complicated relationship with the royal family — one that mixes modern admiration with past moments of insensitivity and controversy.