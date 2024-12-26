Sabrina Carpenter's Most Controversial On-Stage Moments
Sabrina Carpenter may have emails she can't send, but that doesn't stop her from saying (and doing) the quiet parts out loud to her fans when she's performing. The pop star had a stunning transformation over the years, from starting out on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" to making her Disney Channel debut on "Girl Meets World" to becoming a musician sensation. However, Carpenter is no stranger to controversial moments, both on and off the stage.
Despite having a fanbase that includes young girls, Carpenter pantomimes sexual acts during her shows, wears questionable attire, and references her then-boyfriend's chaotic nude scenes in "Saltburn." Although, that last one shouldn't be too big of a surprise, since there were plenty of strange things about Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's relationship everyone ignored.
Carpenter is clearly an artist first, and she isn't afraid to push the boundaries of what it means to be a pop star in today's age, no matter how far she decides to take something.
When she made an X-rated gesture while on her knees
One of Sabrina Carpenter's most shocking onstage moments happened in November 2024 at a concert in California during her "Short N' Sweet" tour. While performing her song, "Juno," Carpenter got on her knees and held the microphone above her in a sexual gesture, opening and closing her mouth.
Sabrina Carpenter unveils new 'Juno' position for the final U.S. show of her Short n' Sweet tour.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) November 19, 2024
It was a surprising moment, to say the least, and people on X, formerly known as Twitter, had some thoughts. "Sabrina is one step away from starting an OnlyFans at this point," one person wrote, referring to the popular website that allows individuals to film pornography. Others lamented how Carpenter's performance was inappropriate, since not everyone attending her concert was an adult. However, it's also been noted how Carpenter's brand is no longer for kids.
The pop star has become known during her tour for making a different sexual position during "Juno," so die-hard fans weren't surprised by this gesture. The lyrics of the song literally have her saying how "horny" she is, and Carpenter's "Juno" positions have been heavily discussed online.
When she made out with an alien during the VMAs
Before embarking on her "Short N' Sweet" tour, Sabrina Carpenter stopped by the VMAs in September 2024 to perform a medley from her latest album. She won Song of the Year for "Espresso," one of the tracks that was part of her performance. Two background dancers during the set were an alien and an astronaut. At one point, the duo were all over each other, which was strange enough to see, but then Carpenter pushed the astronaut aside and started making out with the alien. The scene referenced Carpenter's music video for "Taste," but swapped out actors Jenna Ortega and Rohan Campbell for Carpenter and her two other-worldly space explorers.
While many viewers loved the steamy performance, others weren't pleased. "Immediately no. So wildly inappropriate," one person commented on Instagram. Others shared similar negative thoughts about it, feeling like the kiss wasn't pertinent to the performance and wondering why Carpenter went the extra mile instead of simply performing the song. Moreover, someone else pointed out how the 2024 VMAs happened on 9/11 and felt like that calendar decision, as well as Carpenter's performance, was an odd choice.
When she clapped back about her lingerie outfits
If Sabrina Carpenter's music or performances didn't make it clear that she's not that innocent Disney Channel kid anymore, the outfits she wore on her "Short N' Sweet" tour sure did. She's an artist who's clearly in touch with her sexuality and not afraid to explore that on stage, but Carpenter revealed in an interview with Time that not everyone agrees with her fashion decisions. "But you'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing. And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that's OK," Carpenter said, pushing back against anyone who doesn't approve of her lingerie attire. Granted, she's had her fair share of worst-dressed moments, but her tour outfits didn't make the list.
The pop star also explained, "Femininity is something that I've always embraced. And if right now that means corsets and garter belts and fuzzy robes or whatever the f***, then that's what that means." She was born in 1999, not 2019, so wearing that type of wardrobe is completely age-appropriate. Carpenter has made it clear this is who she is as an artist right now, so maybe parents should think twice before bringing their 9-year-old to one of her shows.
When she referenced the bathwater scene in Saltburn
In 2023, Sabrina Carpenter's now ex-boyfriend, Barry Keoghan, starred in the dark comedy and thriller "Saltburn," which included a scene of him dancing around fully nude, as well as his character drinking Jacob Elordi's character's used bathwater. During her Coachella performance in 2024, Carpenter referenced Keoghan and his bathtub scene while ad-libbing during her song, "Nonsense." According to a video from TikTok user and Rolling Stone writer Tomás Mier, Carpenter sang, "Man, his knees so weak he had to spread mine / He's drinkin' my bathwater like it's red wine / Coachella, see you back here when I headline."
@tomasmier
Sabrina Carpenter referred to her boyfriend Barry Keoghan during the Nonsense outro at Coachella Weekend 2 #coachella #coachella2024 #sabrinacarpenter #barrkeoghan #coachellaweekend2
Fans flocked to TikTok to comment on the new lyrics, enjoying the insanity of it all. "She's so unhinged I love her," wrote a fan. "[Bathwater] line is INSANE I love it," penned another. Considering how risqué that "Saltburn" scene was, that was definitely a moment that'd get Carpenter put on Santa's Naughty List.
When she simulated sex behind a transparent curtain
In October 2024, Sabrina Carpenter performed her song, "Bed Chem," with a twist during the "Short N' Sweet" tour. A curtain fell to the floor and then screaming audience members got to watch the musician get physical and pretend to perform a sexual act with a man in bed. It was quite a risqué moment, and people who were at the concert with their family members felt extra uncomfortable.
a moment of silence for anyone who has to go with their parents 💀pic.twitter.com/bB2814BVrH
— liviesza❄️ (@livie_sza) October 9, 2024
However, other people felt like the moment was no big deal and something the internet blew out of proportion. "How dare she be sexual in a song about sex. She must be held accountable," someone posted sarcastically on X.
Carpenter has been accused of pulling these jaw-dropping stunts due to a lack of talent. No matter how anyone feels on the matter, though, one thing is true: She knows how to work a stage and "leave quite an impression," as she sings in her song "Taste."