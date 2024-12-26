Sabrina Carpenter's Most Controversial On-Stage Moments

Sabrina Carpenter may have emails she can't send, but that doesn't stop her from saying (and doing) the quiet parts out loud to her fans when she's performing. The pop star had a stunning transformation over the years, from starting out on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" to making her Disney Channel debut on "Girl Meets World" to becoming a musician sensation. However, Carpenter is no stranger to controversial moments, both on and off the stage.

Despite having a fanbase that includes young girls, Carpenter pantomimes sexual acts during her shows, wears questionable attire, and references her then-boyfriend's chaotic nude scenes in "Saltburn." Although, that last one shouldn't be too big of a surprise, since there were plenty of strange things about Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's relationship everyone ignored.

Carpenter is clearly an artist first, and she isn't afraid to push the boundaries of what it means to be a pop star in today's age, no matter how far she decides to take something.