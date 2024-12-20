Strange Things About Elon Musk And Grimes That Everyone Ignores

While it's normal for most couples to disagree, they typically don't do it on social media. However, strangely enough, Elon Musk and Grimes have no issue airing their grievances with each other on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). In late July 2020, Musk tweeted, "Pronouns suck" — a statement many interpreted to be transphobic. Before long, Grimes replied to the tweet, stating, "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart." Since then, Musk has aligned himself more with President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican party.

Advertisement

In 2022, Musk publicly sent a message to Trump after he restored his access to Twitter. Over time, Musk and President-elect Trump have become increasingly vocal about their conservative views, particularly on the issues surrounding the transgender community — something that is very personal to Musk. In July 2024, Musk admitted that he blamed the "woke mind virus" for his child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, undergoing procedures to transition from male to female. "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. So, we're making some progress," he said in an interview with Jordan Peterson (via Logos University on YouTube). Musk has indeed made progress in his mission.

On his official campaign website, President-elect Trump lists, "Sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age" as the second item under "President Trump's Plan to Protect Children from Left-Wing Gender Insanity." Now that President-elect Trump has secured the 2024 presidential election, he's likely to carry out his agenda with haste and with Musk possibly supporting him every step of the way. Can you imagine anything stranger than living and raising children with someone who publicly doesn't share your core values?

Advertisement