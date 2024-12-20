Strange Things About Elon Musk And Grimes That Everyone Ignores
Elon Musk and Grimes have captivated the public's attention since they first became an item, sparking curiosity, confusion, and endless fascination. As one of the world's most influential tech figures, Musk is known for his groundbreaking ventures in space exploration, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence, while Grimes has carved out a distinct presence in the music world with her avant-garde sound and bold perspectives on technology and society.
In 2023, she even invited fans to make songs with an AI-generated version of her voice. Together, they've formed an unconventional pairing that has kept fans and followers guessing at every turn. However, beyond the headlines revolving around the inside details of Musk's relationship with Grimes, some truly peculiar things often go unnoticed. Obviously, with a pair like Musk and Grimes in a relationship, there's bound to be a side that's both eccentric and intriguing. But there seem to be other sides that even their most dedicated followers often overlook.
They allegedly met on Twitter
Elon Musk and Grimes reportedly met online, but it wasn't over a dating app. The two shared a joke about artificial intelligence on Twitter. That's right. The billionaire Musk slipped into the singer's direct messages back in 2018 when he was reportedly researching a joke about the Roko's basilisk thought experiment and found that Grimes had already made it in her "Flesh Without Blood" music video. "Elon was researching the idea of joking about Rococo Basilisk, and when he saw Grimes had already joked about it, he reached out to her," a source told Page Six.
He slipped into her DMs on the platform and the rest was history. To make things even weirder, at one point, they even both had anime avatars instead of photos of themselves on X (formerly Twitter). While it's not totally unheard of for famous people to communicate on social media, one may be surprised to learn that this is how the interesting pair got their start. After all, he is one of the richest men in the world and is apparently out there just sliding into people's DMs.
Their first child has the strangest name, for the strangest reason
When Elon Musk and singer Grimes welcomed their first child in May 2020, the couple surprised the world with an unusual name: X Æ A-12. The choice immediately sparked widespread curiosity and conversation about the meaning behind the name. Grimes took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain each part's significance. She described "X" as representing "the unknown variable," adding a layer of mystery to the already unique name. She added, "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) ... A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song)."
Musk responded to the tweet by correcting the name of their favorite aircraft. "SR-71, but yes," Musk replied, further confirming that the couple had strangely named their child after an aircraft. Musk further clarified the pronunciation in an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast (via PowerfulJRE on YouTube). He explained, "It's just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is, like, pronounced 'Ash.'" His explanation provided some clarity but left fans still wondering about the unconventional nature of the name. While they are a relatively private family, sometimes Musk reveals adorable photos of their son with Grimes.
They have a strange living situation
Elon Musk may be one of the richest men in the world, but in July of 2021, USA Today reported that he lived in a $50,000 home. "The second-richest man in the world with a net worth of $162.8 billion, lives in a $50,000 home," the article stated. According to the reports, Musk's rented home was near the SpaceX headquarters in Bosa Chica, Texas, but was considered his primary residence at the time. In 2022, Grimes told Vanity Fair, "Bro lives at times below the poverty line. To the point where I was like, 'Can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there's no security, and I'm eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?'"
Despite owning several mansions in the past, Musk has publicly sold many of them, stating on X (formerly Twitter) in 2020, "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house." One could see how this lack of a stable home would be a deterrent from a relationship, but this was not the case for Grimes. Flash forward to 2024, where, according to People, the two were looking for a large home in Bel-Air, California, that they could share with their three children as well as Musk's other children and their mothers despite their non-committal relationship. It's just a strange version of a modern-day family.
They have a fluid relationship
Elon Musk and Grimes have had a publicly tumultuous relationship, with Grimes revealing to Vanity Fair in 2022 that the two were "fluid" and that she didn't expect the public to understand their dynamic. She said, "There's no real word for it ... I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends." In 2024, People referred to them as separated, but emphasized the couple's desire to raise his children under one roof.
Reports surfaced of them house-hunting in a posh Los Angeles neighborhood, where they were looking for a home they could share with their three children as well as Musk's other children and their mothers. Musk also has children with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and six children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, so it will likely need to be a large house. While Grimes says their relationship is fluid, some could argue that it's just plain strange. We will let you be the judge of that.
They have conflicting values and very public Twitter banter
While it's normal for most couples to disagree, they typically don't do it on social media. However, strangely enough, Elon Musk and Grimes have no issue airing their grievances with each other on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). In late July 2020, Musk tweeted, "Pronouns suck" — a statement many interpreted to be transphobic. Before long, Grimes replied to the tweet, stating, "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart." Since then, Musk has aligned himself more with President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican party.
In 2022, Musk publicly sent a message to Trump after he restored his access to Twitter. Over time, Musk and President-elect Trump have become increasingly vocal about their conservative views, particularly on the issues surrounding the transgender community — something that is very personal to Musk. In July 2024, Musk admitted that he blamed the "woke mind virus" for his child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, undergoing procedures to transition from male to female. "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. So, we're making some progress," he said in an interview with Jordan Peterson (via Logos University on YouTube). Musk has indeed made progress in his mission.
On his official campaign website, President-elect Trump lists, "Sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age" as the second item under "President Trump's Plan to Protect Children from Left-Wing Gender Insanity." Now that President-elect Trump has secured the 2024 presidential election, he's likely to carry out his agenda with haste and with Musk possibly supporting him every step of the way. Can you imagine anything stranger than living and raising children with someone who publicly doesn't share your core values?