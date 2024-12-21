Did Chappell Roan Fire Her Manager? The Drama Explained

When asked by Music Times why he clicked with Chappell Roan, her former manager, Nick Bobetsky, replied: "I am just generally really supportive in helping artists find their way, rather than shifting their direction according to my or anyone else's agenda." However, it seems this wasn't enough for the rising queer icon, as rumors began swirling in October 2024 that she had fired the man who'd managed her since 2018.

The music industry rumor mill quietly started turning when a tip from Hits Daily Double claimed that the split had been "confirmed by sources close to the story, though there's been no official word." Then, in an episode of the "Every Single Album" podcast released later that month, music mogul host Nathan Hubbard let slip that Roan had parted ways with Bobetsky at the Austin City Limits festival, where she performed her last emotional set of the year.

On the show, Hubbard likened the scene to "The Hunger Games," as "all these managers flew in to try to see her...and everybody's sort of trying to position themselves to, to climb up the ladder and try to work with her." Although Roan initially made no official word about her next steps, Hubbard did say: "I think she was selective and reached out with purpose to the people that she wanted to do this." NME confirmed the news that Roan had split from Bobetsky and his management company, State of the Art, on November 9, 2024.

