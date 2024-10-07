Tragic Details About Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan's chart-topping music encourages listeners to live authentically and explore themes of queer love and acceptance. But the singer herself didn't come from an accepting environment. While she's become an LGBTQ+ icon, growing up, she was taught that being gay was wrong. Roan, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, was raised in a trailer park in Willard, Missouri. She comes from a conservative Christian family, where she went to church three times a week. "I grew up thinking being gay was bad and a sin," she told The Guardian.

That belief forced Roan to push down parts of herself throughout her early years. According to the singer, visiting her first gay bar in Los Angeles was a transformative experience that helped her fully break out of that way of thinking. "I went to the gay club once and it was so impactful, like magic. It was the opposite of everything I was taught," she said. That night inspired one of her first big hits, "Pink Pony Club," which describes finding a sense of belonging by dancing in a safe and accepting place. Roan needed to feel that acceptance to start making the art she does today. She told Headliner, "It was so different from home where I always had such a hard time being myself and felt like I'd be judged for being different or being creative. I just felt overwhelmed with complete love and acceptance, and from then on I started writing songs as the real me."

