A Look Back At Steve Harwell's Tumultuous Dating History

Before he died at age 56 in 2023, Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell spent the last few years of his life battling not only multiple health issues but also accusations that he gave a Nazi salute during his final live performance. However, he was loved by fans of different generations for his charm, hilarious antics off and on social media (like his iconic response to DJ Khaled's controversial bedroom preference), public support for trans rights, and, of course, his voice. While he wasn't the most famous among the many stars we lost in 2023, Harwell's voice will be forever etched in the minds and Spotify playlists of many fans around the globe due to Smash Mouth's perennial hit "All Star" and other timeless songs. However, many of his fans may not know or remember that his rise to stardom was soon followed by a series of heartbreaks and tragedies in his love life.

Unlike fellow singers such as Harry Styles, who has a star-studded dating history, and Madonna, whose relationships are well-documented, Harwell's known partners were non-celebrities, and hardly any details have been revealed about his time with these women. The musician was previously married to Michelle Laroque, though it's unclear when exactly they tied the knot. In February 2000, Harwell brought her along as his date to the Grammys, where they were all smiles and held hands on the red carpet. Laroque wasn't wearing a ring on her left ring finger, so the wedding may have taken place after the event. The couple went on to welcome son Presley Scott in January 2001, but the infant tragically died just six months later due to complications from acute lymphocytic leukemia.

