A Look Back At Steve Harwell's Tumultuous Dating History
Before he died at age 56 in 2023, Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell spent the last few years of his life battling not only multiple health issues but also accusations that he gave a Nazi salute during his final live performance. However, he was loved by fans of different generations for his charm, hilarious antics off and on social media (like his iconic response to DJ Khaled's controversial bedroom preference), public support for trans rights, and, of course, his voice. While he wasn't the most famous among the many stars we lost in 2023, Harwell's voice will be forever etched in the minds and Spotify playlists of many fans around the globe due to Smash Mouth's perennial hit "All Star" and other timeless songs. However, many of his fans may not know or remember that his rise to stardom was soon followed by a series of heartbreaks and tragedies in his love life.
Unlike fellow singers such as Harry Styles, who has a star-studded dating history, and Madonna, whose relationships are well-documented, Harwell's known partners were non-celebrities, and hardly any details have been revealed about his time with these women. The musician was previously married to Michelle Laroque, though it's unclear when exactly they tied the knot. In February 2000, Harwell brought her along as his date to the Grammys, where they were all smiles and held hands on the red carpet. Laroque wasn't wearing a ring on her left ring finger, so the wedding may have taken place after the event. The couple went on to welcome son Presley Scott in January 2001, but the infant tragically died just six months later due to complications from acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Harwell was set to marry his fiancée Annette Jones when he died in 2023
Steve Harwell's first and what would eventually become his only marriage did not last. However, like their relationship, his and Michelle Laroque's divorce was kept so private that even the year it happened is unclear. After his only son's death, Harwell did not welcome any more children, but he did later move on from his marriage with Esther Campbell.
However, that relationship made headlines for all the wrong reasons in September 2019 when it emerged that Campbell filed for a restraining order against him. At the time, they had been dating for more than a year and had been engaged for a few weeks. Campbell asked a judge to order Harwell not to approach or contact her and to get some help for his drinking after he allegedly started making her uncomfortable by calling and texting nonstop and then threatened to saddle her with a $7,000 debt after she refused to let him move in with her. Campbell's request was granted, and the rocker reportedly entered rehab for his addiction. However, they ultimately called off the wedding, and Campbell got another restraining order against him in 2020 due to his alleged abusive behavior, which included wrecking her phone.
The following year, Harwell fell in love with Annette Jones, who remained by his side through his retirement from Smash Mouth in October 2021 as well as his deteriorating health. The pair had been engaged when Harwell, who had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and Wernicke encephalopathy years prior, was in the final stage of liver failure and died at his Idaho home on Sept. 4, 2023.