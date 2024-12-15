Is This How Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Really Got Her Unique Name?

In 2004, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin (pre-conscious uncoupling) inadvertently caused a stir when they named their firstborn child Apple. But while the christening of Apple Martin made headlines, she actually wasn't the first Hollywood baby to be named after that particular fruit. In fact, she wasn't even the first in Paltrow's orbit, which is enough to make one wonder where the "Talented Mr. Ripley" actress actually got the name.

During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2004, Paltrow credited Chris Martin with thinking up their daughter's name. "When we were first pregnant, her daddy said ... 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple,'" she recalled. "It sounded so sweet ... Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical." Paltrow also admitted she was shocked the baby's name caused such an outrage. Her reasoning: "There are people named Rose, or Lily, or Ivy, or June ... lots of pretty nouns." Winfrey commented that Paltrow's daughter "may be the first Apple." But as we've established, that's not the case.

Peter Farrelly, who directed Paltrow in the 2001 romcom "Shallow Hal," also has a daughter named Apple. This is of note because Apple Farrelly, who has grown up to become an actress herself, was actually born before Apple Martin. "Apple [Farrelly] was a baby when we did 'Shallow Hal,'" Peter Farrelly said during an appearance on "The Jess Cagle Show" in 2024. "Gwyneth has never given us credit for that," he laughed.

