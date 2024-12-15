Is This How Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Really Got Her Unique Name?
In 2004, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin (pre-conscious uncoupling) inadvertently caused a stir when they named their firstborn child Apple. But while the christening of Apple Martin made headlines, she actually wasn't the first Hollywood baby to be named after that particular fruit. In fact, she wasn't even the first in Paltrow's orbit, which is enough to make one wonder where the "Talented Mr. Ripley" actress actually got the name.
During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2004, Paltrow credited Chris Martin with thinking up their daughter's name. "When we were first pregnant, her daddy said ... 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple,'" she recalled. "It sounded so sweet ... Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical." Paltrow also admitted she was shocked the baby's name caused such an outrage. Her reasoning: "There are people named Rose, or Lily, or Ivy, or June ... lots of pretty nouns." Winfrey commented that Paltrow's daughter "may be the first Apple." But as we've established, that's not the case.
Peter Farrelly, who directed Paltrow in the 2001 romcom "Shallow Hal," also has a daughter named Apple. This is of note because Apple Farrelly, who has grown up to become an actress herself, was actually born before Apple Martin. "Apple [Farrelly] was a baby when we did 'Shallow Hal,'" Peter Farrelly said during an appearance on "The Jess Cagle Show" in 2024. "Gwyneth has never given us credit for that," he laughed.
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin is all grown up
Regardless of how she got her name, Apple Martin is her own person now — though she is the spitting image of mother Gwyneth Paltrow. Paltrow herself made an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2024, where she discussed what it was like to see her kids leave the nest. "They grow up, and then they go. And it's incredible," Paltrow said. "And you feel so proud that you raised kids who know who they are ... who are hopefully going to continue to be great citizens. And there's a lot of grief. And then, there's also this kind of, like, magical space that opens up ... so, I'm, like, sort of gingerly feeling out this new space while also being really sad that, like, they're not in the house anymore."
Still, Paltrow and her daughter Apple have definitely remained part of each other's lives. In fact, in late 2024, Paltrow and Chris Martin, who divorced back in 2016 but have remained close in the years since, were both on hand to support Apple at a debutante ball in Paris (per CNN). Paltrow shared numerous photos from the event on Instagram, including one where the Goop founder can be seen alongside her ex-husband, their son Moses Martin, and Paltrow's own mother, Blythe Danner. Additionally, footage from the extravagant ball (shared by Entertainment Tonight on YouTube) shows Apple sharing a dance with her father Chris, who's best known as the frontman for British alt-rockers Coldplay.