How Did Tiffany Trump And Michael Boulos Meet?
Tiffany Trump doesn't live the same party-girl lifestyle she used to back in her younger years. Nowadays, she's settled down with her husband, Michael Boulos, who she met in 2018. The pair first laid eyes on each other at a pretty odd place: while vacationing at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece. Although Lohan was familiar with the two, she was as surprised about their relationship as everyone else. "I wasn't there when they met," she said in an interview with People. But Boulos and Trump had more in common than their connection to Lohan. Like Trump, the truth about Boulos is that he's also the heir to a billionaire family. He was raised in Nigeria by his father, Massad Boulos, who made a fortune from selling vehicles.
The two young socialites took their relationship public in September 2018, where they were spotted sitting next to each other at New York Fashion Week. Since then, however, the couple has maintained a low profile away from the spotlight, unlike Trump's father. "Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar," a source told Page Six back in November 2018. "But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family."
Michael Boulos proposed to Tiffany Trump at the White House
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos dated for two and a half years before Boulos proposed to her. He popped the question at the White House with an engagement ring that could be worth up to $1.2 million. Even Trump, who was known for being private about her relationships, couldn't help but gush about the experience on Instagram. "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"
They started that new chapter on November 12, 2022, exchanging their vows at Donald Trump's famous Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump's mom, actress Marla Maples, revealed that Trump and Boulos chose Mar-a-Lago for its familial significance. "This was Tiffany's childhood home and where she was brought into the world," Maples told People. So far, it seems that both the wedding and the marriage have been successful. Trump and Boulos are still going strong to this day, and are currently getting ready to expand their family. Donald Trump spoiled that his daughter was pregnant on October 10, 2024, during one of his presidential rallies, sounding thrilled that his family dynasty was only about to get bigger.