How Did Tiffany Trump And Michael Boulos Meet?

Tiffany Trump doesn't live the same party-girl lifestyle she used to back in her younger years. Nowadays, she's settled down with her husband, Michael Boulos, who she met in 2018. The pair first laid eyes on each other at a pretty odd place: while vacationing at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece. Although Lohan was familiar with the two, she was as surprised about their relationship as everyone else. "I wasn't there when they met," she said in an interview with People. But Boulos and Trump had more in common than their connection to Lohan. Like Trump, the truth about Boulos is that he's also the heir to a billionaire family. He was raised in Nigeria by his father, Massad Boulos, who made a fortune from selling vehicles.

The two young socialites took their relationship public in September 2018, where they were spotted sitting next to each other at New York Fashion Week. Since then, however, the couple has maintained a low profile away from the spotlight, unlike Trump's father. "Tiffany is happy she has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar," a source told Page Six back in November 2018. "But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family."