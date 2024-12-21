Inside The Relationship Between Hollywood Nepo Babies Eric Murphy And Jasmin Lawrence

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy's children, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, made their relationship publicly known in 2021. Since then, they've made frequent appearances throughout each other's Instagram pages, showcasing moments they've spent together like enjoying the beach in Miami, vacationing in Dubai, and attending the 2024 premieres of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" with their famous dads. On their anniversary in March 2023, Jasmin professed her love to Eric, and cemented him as her own "ride or die." "I love you," she wrote to Eric on Instagram. "I treasure you. I thank GOD for you. My partner through it allll ... thank you for always holding it down babe."

In addition to the love they have for each other, it seems Eric also reveres his soon-to-be father-in-law, who he paid tribute to in an April 2023 Instagram post celebrating Martin being honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "From the moment I met you, @martinlawrence, I knew that you were not only one of the funniest and most talented actors on the planet, but also an amazing father," Eric wrote. "Your unconditional love and support for Jasmin have not only shaped her into the beautiful, strong, and compassionate woman she is today, but have also helped create the incredible partner she is to me." While it could be taken as just a wholesome, respectful ode from a man to his fiancé's dad, some could argue Eric's post implies there's also some sort of man crush going on between him and the "Big Momma's House" star.

