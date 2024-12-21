How JD Vance's Sister Lindsay Really Felt About His 'Cat Lady' Controversy

During an August 2024 appearance on Fox News, Usha Vance asserted that her beloved husband, JD Vance's, contentious "childless cat lady" remark was a harmless joke that only became controversial when people intentionally took it out of context to shame him. After pointing out that people in their own friend circle had dealt with fertility issues, she insisted that JD "would never, ever, ever want to say something to hurt someone who was trying to have a family, who really, was struggling with that." Usha also stressed that many people had valid reasons for deciding against having a family. Meanwhile, 2024 president-elect Donald Trump believed that his left-field VP pick's comments were entirely justified primarily because he's a family man himself.

Speaking to Fox News in July, the controversial politician argued, "He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good. And I don't think there's anything wrong in saying that," per the BBC. Ultimately, though, it seems like JD is the only one who wished he had done things slightly differently. In an October interview with the New York Times, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author acknowledged that hindsight had enabled him to understand that he should have chosen his words more carefully.

Thus, he took another stab at the topic, warning, "Our country has become almost pathologically anti-child." To further make his point, JD admitted that he couldn't understand why people didn't want to bring a child into this world because they feared their future with climate change on the horizon. However, he also confusingly stated that he could empathize with those who chose not to have kids for "social reasons."

