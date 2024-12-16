RFK Jr.'s Bizarre Workout Uniform Has Everyone So Confused

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., president-elect Donald Trump's pick for the Department of Health and Human Services secretary role, has his own habits for staying healthy. Whether or not everyone agrees that his methods are ideal is another story, as one of RFK's health habits, in particular, is getting attention online. Whether you agree with his opinions about wellness or not, most of us can agree that this one is downright weird.

RFK likes to work out, and according to Page Six, he often does so by hitting the gym at Equinox Hudson Yards. While this in itself might not be a strange choice, what he wears there is. According to a source, RFK looks like a "construction worker," getting his sweat on in "tight jeans and hiking boots." The source claimed that this vision reportedly had folks at the New York City gym whispering and giggling when he hit the treadmill still sporting his hiking boots.

This sight was certainly even sillier considering the fact that RFK is overtaking Trump's embarrassing trademark tan. "He works out really hard, lifting weights and he does the treadmill. He wears tight jeans," the source explained. And, his fellow gym-goers aren't the only ones who are baffled by his preferred athletic wear. The internet is taking note, too.

