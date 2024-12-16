RFK Jr.'s Bizarre Workout Uniform Has Everyone So Confused
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., president-elect Donald Trump's pick for the Department of Health and Human Services secretary role, has his own habits for staying healthy. Whether or not everyone agrees that his methods are ideal is another story, as one of RFK's health habits, in particular, is getting attention online. Whether you agree with his opinions about wellness or not, most of us can agree that this one is downright weird.
RFK likes to work out, and according to Page Six, he often does so by hitting the gym at Equinox Hudson Yards. While this in itself might not be a strange choice, what he wears there is. According to a source, RFK looks like a "construction worker," getting his sweat on in "tight jeans and hiking boots." The source claimed that this vision reportedly had folks at the New York City gym whispering and giggling when he hit the treadmill still sporting his hiking boots.
This sight was certainly even sillier considering the fact that RFK is overtaking Trump's embarrassing trademark tan. "He works out really hard, lifting weights and he does the treadmill. He wears tight jeans," the source explained. And, his fellow gym-goers aren't the only ones who are baffled by his preferred athletic wear. The internet is taking note, too.
RFK Jr.'s love of sporting jeans to the gym is perplexing everyone
As he gears up for his new role, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being clear about how he stays healthy. In doing so, he threw the claim that Donald Trump is the healthiest president under the bus, saying, "The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad," per The Hill. A viral photo of RFK's in-flight lunch with Trump seemed like further evidence that he's not a fan of the president-elect's fast food habits. Still, as they say, "those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones," and RFK's odd health habits are getting more attention than Trump's lack thereof.
RFK Jr. benching outdoors in blue jeans at 69 years old... huge summer vibes.
Biden/Trump have zero chance.
This man is a true American leader. 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/uZ6jEMXqpB
— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 24, 2023
On one video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, one user noted, "RFK Jr. always working out in blue jeans makes me feel uneasy. Something isn't right." They are far from alone in their feelings. "Why is rfk jr always working out in jeans" another user asked. "SERIOUS QUESTION: Has anyone looked into why RFK Jr. works out in jeans?" someone else wondered, adding, "Like — what's the deal? Have I just happened to miss this much-needed piece of investigative journalism?"
Unsurprisingly, the fashion quirk is becoming a running joke of its own. "My gym is now offering a once-monthly "RFK Jr. Day" where anyone can come & work out shirtless in jeans," one X user joked. Sounds like a deal that would earn the Department of Health and Human Services' seal of approval.