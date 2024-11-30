Proof That RFK Jr. Is Overtaking Trump's Embarrassing Trademark Tan

Donald Trump's extraordinarily orange skin tone has been the talk of the town since he first ran for president in 2016, and it took center stage once again during the 2024 presidential elections. There have also been whispers that Trump is growing exceedingly bored with some of his most passionate supporters, and the president-elect even accidentally confirmed that his main cheerleader, Elon Musk, was getting super annoying. Someone else who might be getting on Trump's nerves is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has started to sport an orange-looking complexion on par with his buddy's signature look. And if there's one thing the former "Apprentice" host definitely doesn't like, it's being upstaged. For reasons unknown, RFK Jr.'s public appearances have gradually been overshadowed by his makeup (or what could possibly be a bad fake tan).

One user on X, formerly known Twitter, reposted a picture of Trump and RFK Jr. and asked alongside it, "Wonder who spends more on fake tan, Donald Trump or RFK Jr." Another quipped, "Which level spray tan would you like? 1, 2, or 3? 'RFK JR., please.'" Someone else pointed out that, perhaps, the two men should share their self-tanning tips with each other. Even the New American Journal couldn't help snidely referring to Kennedy's new orange look, with one of its headlines chiding, "What Do Donald Trump and RKJ Have in Common? Maybe Giant Egos and the Same Spray On Tan Brand?"