Proof That RFK Jr. Is Overtaking Trump's Embarrassing Trademark Tan
Donald Trump's extraordinarily orange skin tone has been the talk of the town since he first ran for president in 2016, and it took center stage once again during the 2024 presidential elections. There have also been whispers that Trump is growing exceedingly bored with some of his most passionate supporters, and the president-elect even accidentally confirmed that his main cheerleader, Elon Musk, was getting super annoying. Someone else who might be getting on Trump's nerves is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has started to sport an orange-looking complexion on par with his buddy's signature look. And if there's one thing the former "Apprentice" host definitely doesn't like, it's being upstaged. For reasons unknown, RFK Jr.'s public appearances have gradually been overshadowed by his makeup (or what could possibly be a bad fake tan).
One user on X, formerly known Twitter, reposted a picture of Trump and RFK Jr. and asked alongside it, "Wonder who spends more on fake tan, Donald Trump or RFK Jr." Another quipped, "Which level spray tan would you like? 1, 2, or 3? 'RFK JR., please.'" Someone else pointed out that, perhaps, the two men should share their self-tanning tips with each other. Even the New American Journal couldn't help snidely referring to Kennedy's new orange look, with one of its headlines chiding, "What Do Donald Trump and RKJ Have in Common? Maybe Giant Egos and the Same Spray On Tan Brand?"
Trump's tan isn't the only thing Kennedy has adopted
This might come as a surprise to those who only recently found themselves invested in politics, but Robert F. Kennedy Jr. used to be one of Donald Trump's biggest critics and likely never imagined himself endorsing the divisive politician, let alone adopting his jaw-dropping tan. RFK Jr.'s high praise for Trump has shown he shares the president-elect's weak backbone. Before dropping out of the race himself, the controversial politician first tried to get the Democrats' attention, offering to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris — that is, if she offered him a spot in her cabinet, of course (Harris wasn't interested). So off RFK Jr. went to make the same deal with the Trump camp, and they happily obliged. Now the man who once compared Trump to Adolf Hitler — but made it clear that "Hitler was interested in policy" at the very least (via CNN) — and openly criticized Trump for doing a dreadful job during his first term, is championing the MAGA cause.
RFK Jr.'s former friend Billy Baldwin thinks that he's unrecognizable these days — and not just because of his new orange complexion. The controversial politician, who most notably used to be an avid environmental advocate (though some claim he only did it for the money), has joined forces with a man who denies the existence of the climate crisis. "It's sad and surreal," Michael Brune, who in 2013 faced charges alongside RFK Jr. for protesting the Keystone XL pipeline, told the Washington Post. "It's a betrayal of his values and the work that he's done for most of his career. He's supporting someone who's been the most aggressive in terms of trying to undermine our bedrock environmental laws."