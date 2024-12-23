The Stunning Transformation Of Cristin Milioti

This list of things Cristin Milioti has been doing since "How I Met Your Mother" went off the air is quite long, and her acting career has continued to grow. For example, in 2015, Milioti starred in Season 2 of "Fargo," the FX series inspired by the 1996 Cohen brothers' film of the same name. Milioti played Betsy Solverson, a role that creator Noah Hawley knew she would be perfect in. He reached out to Milioti directly and explained the season was centered around strong women, and she was sold. "...that's all you need to tell me," Milioti shared with The Daily Beast. "'Strong female role? The one of four that will come out this year? Great, I'm in.'"

But it was more than the female-centric aspect that drew Milioti in; it was something like fate. When she was just nine years old, her father took her to see "Fargo" in the theater. "I knew a lot about the Coen Brothers by the time I was 12 or 13," Milioti said.

In 2012, Milioti and her father attended the Lilly Awards where she won for her performance in "Once." It so happened that Frances McDormand, who starred in "Fargo," was there as well, and Milioti gave her a special shout-out in her speech. "I turned to her at some point and was like, 'It's because of women like you that I got into this. I saw 'Fargo' when I was nine and it was your performance that showed me this world where strong women and real people were welcomed.'" Several years later, things came full circle when Milioti was nominated for a Critic's Choice award for her role in the "Fargo" series.

