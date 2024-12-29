Jennifer Lopez Used To Be Desperate To Work With Johnny Depp

Jennifer Lopez has worked with major Hollywood actors throughout her career, including Matthew McConaughey in "The Wedding Planner," George Clooney in "Out of Sight," and, of course, ex Ben Affleck in "​​Gigli," whom she mistakenly gave a second shot at love to in 2021. But all her handsome co-stars were missing one thing: They weren't Johnny Depp.

Back in 2010, J-Lo told the Daily Star her dream movie collaboration was with Depp actor, saying, "Working with him would be out of this world." She then explained just how desperate she was to work with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, claiming she'd play a toothless pirate with an eyepatch if that's what it took for them to co-star in a movie together. "I want him that badly," she admitted (via Digital Spy).

Lopez still hasn't met that goal yet. The closest she's gotten to working with Depp is when they both had movies released during the same weekend in 2015 — "The Boy Next Door" for her and "Mortdecai" for him — and Deadline reported how her movie opening was a financial success, while Depp's film massively underperformed.

