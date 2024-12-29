Jennifer Lopez Used To Be Desperate To Work With Johnny Depp
Jennifer Lopez has worked with major Hollywood actors throughout her career, including Matthew McConaughey in "The Wedding Planner," George Clooney in "Out of Sight," and, of course, ex Ben Affleck in "Gigli," whom she mistakenly gave a second shot at love to in 2021. But all her handsome co-stars were missing one thing: They weren't Johnny Depp.
Back in 2010, J-Lo told the Daily Star her dream movie collaboration was with Depp actor, saying, "Working with him would be out of this world." She then explained just how desperate she was to work with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, claiming she'd play a toothless pirate with an eyepatch if that's what it took for them to co-star in a movie together. "I want him that badly," she admitted (via Digital Spy).
Lopez still hasn't met that goal yet. The closest she's gotten to working with Depp is when they both had movies released during the same weekend in 2015 — "The Boy Next Door" for her and "Mortdecai" for him — and Deadline reported how her movie opening was a financial success, while Depp's film massively underperformed.
Jennifer Lopez once presented an award to Johnny Depp
While they haven't worked together, Jennifer Lopez and Johnny Depp did meet at least once back in 2006. J-Lo presented an award to Depp during the 2nd Annual Noche de Ninos gala, hosted by Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Two years after Lopez won the award herself, Depp was one of the recipients of the "Courage to Care" award for his charitable work bettering the lives of children and for his contributions to the entertainment industry.
It's unknown if Lopez still wants to work with Depp, but considering all the backlash he received during the unforgettable Johnny Depp V. Amber Heard trial in 2023, she may not want to attach herself to any projects Depp is working on at the moment. Depp, whose name was cleared after the defamation trial when the jury ruled in his favor, has a shaky relationship with Disney. The fate of his iconic role as Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise is up in the air. At this point, Lopez probably has a better chance of playing a toothless, eyepatch-wearing pirate than Depp does.