Tragic Details About Tia And Tamera Mowry's Lives

Like the rest of the world during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Tia and Tamera Mowry were forced to isolate themselves from people living outside of their homes, forcing them to be apart for more than six months. "I still haven't seen her, physically," Tamera told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. But, the two devised a plan to ensure they remained in touch. "Every two weeks, we Zoom each other and we have happy hour. We have a glass of wine, we talk about what's been happening," Tamera said. The actress said she knew that she and her sister would shed tears.

Though the Mowry twins have always been close, rumors began to swirl that their relationship was not as strong as it used to be in 2024 when Tia was discussing her 2022 divorce from Cory Hardrict. On an episode of ​​ "Tia Mowry: My Next Act" on We TV, Tia said, "[I wish] I could pick up the phone and call her, but that's just not where we are right now" (via US Weekly). Some followers took to social media to express their opinion on Tia's statement with some being surprised and others saying they saw the demise in the relationship coming.

Tia later clarified to US Weekly that her comment about being close with her sister was about accessibility and not about their bond. "In these transitions in life, sometimes you just want a hug and you just want someone to be as accessible as they used to be, and that is not the case," while explaining that she and Tamera have a "beautiful connection." Tamera revealed to People in November 2024 that she and her sister planned to Christmas together along with their families.

