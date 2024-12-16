Don Jr.'s Adventurous Life With New Girlfriend Proves Kimberly Guilfoyle Romance Lacked Spark

Donald Trump Jr.'s new beau, Bettina Anderson, has an Instagram page filled with photos of herself looking impeccably done up, but she hasn't hard launched her relationship with him on her social media yet. But perhaps we'll get some Madrid vacation pics soon? She did recently post a short video on her Instagram Stories at what looks like a fancy bar with a bartender making an elaborate drink, which very well could be in Spain. However, there's no sign of Don Jr. or any link to where the video was taken.

Advertisement

Don Jr.'s sobriety was reportedly at odds with Kimberly Guilfoyle's lifestyle, which some think may have contributed to their breakup. We wonder if the same thing might be an issue with Anderson. There have been some reports that Guilfoyle's overly tight dresses were an issue as well. Guilfoyle had her fair share of fashion fails, just in the 2024 presidential campaign alone. Anderson's style based on her social media posts is just as glamorous but more tasteful.

Guilfoyle may be heading to Europe herself soon. Donald Trump announced her as his pick to be ambassador to Greece. However, she will have to get Senate confirmation for the role, so it's not guaranteed yet.