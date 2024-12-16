Don Jr.'s Adventurous Life With New Girlfriend Proves Kimberly Guilfoyle Romance Lacked Spark
Recently, Donald Trump Jr. finally admitted that he and Kimberly Guilfoyle are broken up; they got engaged in 2020, but clearly never made it down the aisle. Don Jr. seems to have wasted no time in moving on. He is now seemingly dating Bettina Anderson, who's a model and popular on the Palm Beach social scene. We're not exactly sure when they started to see each other, but it's apparently going well enough that he brought her to Mar-a-Lago, and now they're ready to go on vacation together. Don Jr. and Anderson were spotted at the Miami airport getting ready to board a flight for Madrid last week.
Jetting off on a vacay is a far cry from attending political events, which is what Don Jr. and Guilfoyle seemed to do a lot of while they were together. Granted, Donald Trump was running for president at the time; however, this seems to be a more relaxed and adventurous version of Don Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. and his new girl could have one of the same issues he reportedly had with Guilfoyle
Donald Trump Jr.'s new beau, Bettina Anderson, has an Instagram page filled with photos of herself looking impeccably done up, but she hasn't hard launched her relationship with him on her social media yet. But perhaps we'll get some Madrid vacation pics soon? She did recently post a short video on her Instagram Stories at what looks like a fancy bar with a bartender making an elaborate drink, which very well could be in Spain. However, there's no sign of Don Jr. or any link to where the video was taken.
Don Jr.'s sobriety was reportedly at odds with Kimberly Guilfoyle's lifestyle, which some think may have contributed to their breakup. We wonder if the same thing might be an issue with Anderson. There have been some reports that Guilfoyle's overly tight dresses were an issue as well. Guilfoyle had her fair share of fashion fails, just in the 2024 presidential campaign alone. Anderson's style based on her social media posts is just as glamorous but more tasteful.
Guilfoyle may be heading to Europe herself soon. Donald Trump announced her as his pick to be ambassador to Greece. However, she will have to get Senate confirmation for the role, so it's not guaranteed yet.