Meghan And Harry Aren't The Only Royal Family Rejects For This Year's Christmas Celebrations

While it was previously reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were axed from the royal family Christmas celebrations in 2024, it seems that Prince Andrew and his family are also not joining the royals for holiday festivities. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew declined the royal invitation for the yearly get-together in Sandringham by choice after his brother, King Charles, inferred that he did not want Andrew around for the holidays. Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also not be present for the royal Christmas celebration, nor their children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — the family will instead spend the holiday at the Royal Lodge.

Sources close to King Charles have informed the outlet that the King did not want to disinvite his brother from the festivities but was hopeful that Prince Andrew would get the hint and make the decision on his own to not be in attendance during the Christmas celebration. Andrew will never make a comeback under King Charles' reign because he has caused the latter much grief in the past, like when Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. However, the recent accusations that Andrew associated with an alleged Chinese spy may be the true reason why his presence at Christmastime is unwanted.