The One Job Ariana Grande Swears She Will Never Return To
Ariana Grande already established herself as both an actress and a singer, but back in 2021, she added "The Voice" coach to her impressive resume. The "Wicked" star made her debut on "The Voice" in Season 21, where she mentored alongside "Voice" veterans Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Unlike her other co-hosts, however, Grande was only on the show for one season.
Grande fans might be disappointed to learn that she has no plans of ever returning to the program. But her reasons for staying away from "The Voice" are as heartwarming as they are heartbreaking. "I got so emotionally attached to everyone, that's my problem," Grande said on the "Las Culturistas" podcast. "I love everyone so much." Understandably, loving everyone so much might pose a problem for a series where you might have to crush the dreams of aspiring singers.
But this isn't the first time Grande's spoken about how hard being a "Voice" coach can be. As a fan of the show herself, she admitted that her fellow coaches made the job seem simpler than it was. "You watch it on TV and you think you know, 'Okay, I'm going to get in there and it's going to be easy whatever,'" Grande told E! News. "But it's so hard. [The other coaches] are so seasoned and so great at it."
Ariana Grande formed a lifelong bond with her proteges on The Voice
Even after leaving "The Voice," Ariana Grande shared that she still keeps in touch with many of the show's contestants. But it was that same bond with her proteges she joked would get her into trouble with the show's network, as she was breaking all the rules of "The Voice." "I talk to them all the time," Grande admitted on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," despite knowing the risks. "I've broken every rule in my contract. I talk to them all, all the time. I'm like, DM-ing them. They're like, 'You're not supposed to do that.' And I'm like, 'Sorry.'"
Likewise, many of "The Voice" contestants found themselves bonding with Grande. Season 21 contestant Holly Forbes, for instance, revealed that Grande stays in contact with "Voice" contestants just as much as she said she did. "You know, she's always checking on us. We got the chance to meet some of her close family members and friends, and she's so loving to everyone," Forbes said in an interview with People.
Other contestants had similar experiences with Grande, like Raquel Trinidad, who developed a quick but surprising friendship with the "Yes, And?" singer. "I can text her and say, 'Hey, does this sound good?' She's so honest with us, and she'll tell us, 'We need to fix this.' I really did not expect to make such a lifelong friend," she added.