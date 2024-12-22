The One Job Ariana Grande Swears She Will Never Return To

Ariana Grande already established herself as both an actress and a singer, but back in 2021, she added "The Voice" coach to her impressive resume. The "Wicked" star made her debut on "The Voice" in Season 21, where she mentored alongside "Voice" veterans Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Unlike her other co-hosts, however, Grande was only on the show for one season.

Grande fans might be disappointed to learn that she has no plans of ever returning to the program. But her reasons for staying away from "The Voice" are as heartwarming as they are heartbreaking. "I got so emotionally attached to everyone, that's my problem," Grande said on the "Las Culturistas" podcast. "I love everyone so much." Understandably, loving everyone so much might pose a problem for a series where you might have to crush the dreams of aspiring singers.

But this isn't the first time Grande's spoken about how hard being a "Voice" coach can be. As a fan of the show herself, she admitted that her fellow coaches made the job seem simpler than it was. "You watch it on TV and you think you know, 'Okay, I'm going to get in there and it's going to be easy whatever,'" Grande told E! News. "But it's so hard. [The other coaches] are so seasoned and so great at it."

